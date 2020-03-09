Plano ISD Asks Students Traveling to Certain Countries to Self-Quarantine

Plano ISD is asking students and employees who are traveling over spring break to countries hit the hardest by the new coronavirus to self-quarantine when they return to North Texas.

Students and employees traveling to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea or Japan -- or who have members of their households traveling to those countries -- are asked to stay home for 14 days following their return home.

The U.S. Center's for Disease Control and Prevention lists China, Iran, Italy and South Korea under a Level 3 travel health notice, which recommends people to avoid all non-essential travel and encourages self-quarantine following travel to those countries. Japan is under a Level 2 notice, which discourages travel for older adults and anyone with health issues.

A notice posted to the district's website says administrators will work with families and staff to resolve any attendance issues related to the self-quarantine.

Spring break began Monday for Plano ISD. Classes resume March 16.

In all, more than 110,000 people have tested positive for the disease and more than 3,800 people with the virus have died around the world, most of them in China. Some 62,000 people have already recovered.

ONLINE: The district says updates will be posted on their website, here.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott