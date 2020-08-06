Two Staff Members at Frisco ISD High School Test Positive For COVID-19

Two front office staff members at Memorial High School tested positive for COVID-19.

There is a group of other front office staff and school administrators who may have been exposed who are required to self-quarantine for 14 days prior to returning to campus.

According to the district, employees are required to self-screen for symptoms of COVID-19 prior to reporting to work each day and may not be on campus if symptoms are present.

Employees or students who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be required to submit a letter of good health from a physician's office prior to returning to school.

The district also said staff is required to notify the district when they are under quarantine due to a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 or if they are under quarantine due to close contact with a confirmed or probable case.

Individuals will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and may not return to campus during that time.

