One shot, another arrested for aggravated assault, after shooting in Mabank

The suspect is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct

By Lauren Harper

Police say one man is recovering from an apparent gunshot wound after an altercation in the 500 Block of East Kaufman Street in Mabank, located about 60 miles southeast of Dallas.

Thursday, police responded to a nearby resident's report of gunshots outside. The Mabank Police Department says a patrolman in the area saw a man running down the street with an apparent injury.

Once detained, the victim was given immediate medical attention. Police determined he had gotten into an altercation with an acquaintance, Terrence Boley Jr.

Detectives obtained a warrant and arrested Boley, who was booked in the Kaufman County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

Authorities have not released additional information regarding the shooting, including the victim's medical status. An investigation is ongoing.

It's unclear whether Boley has obtained a lawyer or whether bond has been set.

