Mick Jagger's Visit Inspires The Rolling Stones Fans to Stop at Dallas Museum

Some visitors to the African American Museum in Dallas' Fair Park took some very calculated photos Tuesday morning.

"I came here today because Mick Jagger, I believe, came here yesterday," Matthew Lee, who is from London, England, said. "I wanted to take a photo in the same spot that he took it, which I call mimicking."

Out and about in Dallas today, looking forward to seeing you all @cottonbowlstad tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/tnIsI3VqsH — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) November 1, 2021

The Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger has been posting photos on social media of his stops between concerts on the band's "No Filter" tour. The African American Museum in Fair Park was among the locations he visited in Dallas.

"Mick Jagger came to see us yesterday," African American Museum President and CEO Harry Robinson Jr. said. "The museum is closed on Mondays, but he and his crew rang the doorbell."

The Stones' Tuesday night concert is at the Cotton Bowl in Fair Park.

"I was just impressed that he wanted to come in here and see what was going on," Robinson said. "He's a very friendly fellow. Very down to earth."

That is evidenced by Jagger's social media posts, which include a rubbish pile in another city.

In Dallas, Jagger took photos like a tourist; in front of a mural, in front of the African American Museum, and in the museum's "Sepia" exhibit of photos, right between Muhammad Ali and Martha and the Vandellas.

Lee positioned himself in the same spot for his photo.

"It's all good fun," Lee said. He's following the Stones for the entire tour. "And Dallas is a city I've never seen the Stones in before. I've seen them nearly 200 times in 28 countries."

Lee holds the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of Rolling Stones memorabilia: 2,789 items and counting.

Robinson gave Jagger a personal tour and got a souvenir he can use.

"Two tickets tonight," Robinson said. "That doesn't happen every year or every decade! So here are my tickets. Living proof!"