Thanksgiving marks the traditional kickoff of the holiday season and many North Texas cities are starting their Christmas and holiday events this month. We’ve compiled a list of all the events where you can see holiday lights, visit Santa or take some holiday selfies.

The Light Park

Nov. 4, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023

1800 W. Lamar Blvd., Arlington, TX 76006

The Light Park is open at Hurricane Harbor in Arlington. The drive-through light show features millions of Christmas lights and festive music. Prices (per vehicle) vary by date and you can upgrade to skip the line on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Check out TheLightPark.com/Arlington for more information on tickets, times and more.

Texas Christkindl Market

Nov. 25 – Dec. 23, 2022

1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington, TX 76011

The Texas Christkindl Market returns to Arlington for its 12th year. The free, family-friendly market on the North Plaza of Globe Life Field features a unique shopping experience featuring festive German treats and eats as well as music and entertainment.

Check out TXChristKindlMarket.com for more information.

Vitruvian Lights in Addison

Nov. 25, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023

3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX 75001

The annual experience of colorful lights at Vitruvian Park in Addison is celebrating 10 years! Each year the park's 12 acres are transformed into a walkable wonderland of lights. More than 500 trees are decorated in 1.5 million LED lights. Visitors can use the free parking for the park on-site.

Check VitruvianLights.com for more information.

Dallas Zoo Lights

Nov. 17, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023

650 South R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75203

Dallas Zoo Lights returns as a walk-thru event in 2022. More than a million lights will be up throughout more of the zoo along with larger-than-life animal lanterns and 3D lighted sculptures. You can visit Santa’s Workshop and see the jolly ol’ elf himself and snap a selfie at more than a dozen new lighted photo ops. There will even be a light show in the amphitheater.

Visit DallasZoo.com/ZooLights to buy tickts and for more information

Enchant at Fair Park

Nov. 25, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023

3809 Grand Avenue, Dallas, TX 75210

It's an illuminated winter wonderland as Enchant returns to Dallas Fair Park. Calling itself the world's largest Christmas maze and village, visitors will be able to take in 10 acres of animated lighted sculptures and visit a charming village with ice skating, live entertainment, interactive games, dining, shopping and of course, Santa.

Visit EnchantChristmas.com to buy tickets and see all the Instagrammable offerings.



Holiday at the Arboretum

Nov. 10 – Dec. 31, 2022

8720 Garland Road, Dallas, TX 75218

The annual Holiday at the Dallas Arboretum returns this year for an outdoor experience of holiday displays. The popular “12 Days of Christmas” will feature a dozen exhibits depicting scenes from the classic Christmas carol.

Visitors can attend during the day and after the sun sets. About one million lights will illuminate the gardens at night. The beloved Christmas village and Dazzling Musical Tree are back. There’s a new exhibit as well, The Artistry of Faith & Culture celebrates the diversity of the holiday season.

Visit DallasArboretum.org for more information on the exhibits and pricing.

SNOWDAY and Santaland at Galleria Dallas

Nov. 18 – Jan. 8, 2022

13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX 75240

Galleria Dallas is hosting SNOWDAY Season 4. It’s a photo-op experience built by creatives with an eye for holiday cheer.

When you walk in, you get a wristband that's connected to your smartphone through a QR code scanned upon entry. You then scan that band at each photo station they've created. All of the photos are sent to your phone.

And if you have dreamed of visiting the North Pole and meeting Santa in person you’ll want to visit Santaland also at Galleria Dallas. There’s also the Santaland Express a ‘multi-sensory immersive train experience.’

Check out SnowDayDallas.com for ticket pricing and information.

The Trains at NorthPark

Nov. 12, 2022 – Jan. 6, 2023

8687 N. U.S. 75-Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75225

The Trains at NorthPark are back on the second floor of NorthPark Center. The miniature train exhibit -- a tradition now spanning more than 20 years -- helps raise money for sick kids and their families staying at the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. The exhibit runs through Jan. 3. NBC 5 is a proud sponsor of The Trains at NorthPark.

Click here for more information

Farmersville Lights

Dec. 1 – 31, 2022

Farmersville, TX 75442



The town of Farmersville is bringing back its beautiful display of lights down Farmersville Parkway and onto the red bricks of the historic downtown in the Main Street area. Events will be scheduled throughout the month of December, the lights will be on every night until Dec. 31. The drivable and walkable events are free.

Visit FarmersvilleLightsTX on Facebook for more information.

Gift of Lights, Texas Motor Speedway

Nov. 24, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023

3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76177

The Gift of Lights returns this year at Texas Motor Speedway featuring a two-mile drive through 2.5 million lights.

There are some special discount days like Crazy Car Day, Crazy PJs Day, Crazy Christmas Sweater Day and Bring Your Pet Day, as well as Military, First Responders and Health Care Worker Night.

A portion of the proceeds goes to the Speedway Children's Charities - Texas Chapter.

Visit GiftsofLightsTexas.com for more information.



The Modern Lights

Nov 25, 2022 – Feb. 5, 2023

3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth, TX 76107



The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth is bringing the holiday spirit by decorating its many trees with thousands of lights.

Guests are welcome to walk the grounds after sunset. The museum is open until 8 p.m. on Fridays, the day the museum grants free admission. The museum closes most days before dark. The lights will begin Nov. 25 and run through Feb. 5 every night until midnight.

Visit TheModern.org/Modern-Lights for more information.

Christmas in the Square

Nov. 18, 2022 – Jan. 3, 2023

8843 Coleman Blvd., Frisco, TX 75034

Starting Nov. 18, the City of Frisco transforms downtown into a dazzling display of 180,000 lights blinking to holiday tunes. The event is free. Visitors are able to tune their radio to 107.3 FM to listen along as they drive or if they prefer to walk, the music is played over loudspeakers. There's also an outdoor ice rink, visits with Santa, horse carriage rides and a Christmas tree lot. It’s a mix of free and ticketed events.

Visit FriscoSquare.com to find out more.



Radiance! & Frozen in Frisco

Nov. 18 – Dec. 31

7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco, TX 75034

2022 just got a little brighter Radiance! A Holiday Light Spectacular returns to Frisco bigger than ever. You can stroll through a holiday wonderland of almost 3 million dazzling and dancing lights while snapping selfies for social media, while at Frozen in Frisco you can make magical memories while ice skating under the stars, throwing snowballs, building snowmen (with real snow) or sliding down a 2-story ice tubing hill. There are other attractions as well like a Christmas carousel, bumper cars and more, plus a chance to meet Santa Claus.

Check RadianceChristmas.com for tickets and pricing.

Prairie Lights

Nov. 17 – Dec. 31, 2022

5610 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Prairie Lights is returning this year starting Thanksgiving night until New Year's Eve. The event featured a drive-through experience of five million lights on a two-mile path in Lynn Creek Park. There are also out-of-car experiences like a walk-through lighted forest, photos with Santa, a Holiday Village, concessions, shopping and carnival rides.

Visit PrairieLights.org for more information

Christmas Capital of Texas

Nov. 14, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023

Grapevine, TX 76051



The City of Grapevine is holding up its title of Christmas Capital of Texas with 1,400 events over 40 days this holiday season.

From Cirque: Winter Wonderland and Ice! Featuring the Polar Express at Gaylord Texas to Ice Skating at Peace Plaza Ice Rink and the Parade of Lights, there's a mix of free and ticketed events and too many to list here.

Visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com to see the calendar of events and ticket information.

Christmastime in Texas

Nov. 24 – Dec. 31, 2022

5801 County Road 904Z, Joshua, TX 76058

Joshua in Johnson County is home to Christmastime in Texas, another drive-through Christmas light experience located a short drive from Fort Worth off Chisholm Trail Parkway and County Road 904. The park has hundreds of displays along a mile-and-a-half route. A large section of the park's lights are times to favorite Christmas tunes. For the second year, the event tent will be set up. The lights turned on Nov. 24 and go dark on Dec. 31.

Visit ChristmastimeinTexas.com for pricing and information

Lights on the Lake

Nov. 25 – Dec. 27, 2022

701 W. Eldorado Parkway, Little Elm, TX 75068



Visitors can enjoy 24-nights-of-lights at Little Elm Park. Lights on the Lake will offer pictures with Santa, a hot air balloon glow, a Ferris wheel, a carousel, an ice skating rink and other Instagram-worthy lighting displays.

Visit LakeFrontLittleElm.com to see a map and schedule of events.

Heritage Farmstead Museum's Lights on Farm!

Nov. 25 – Dec. 31, 2022

1900 West 15th Street, Plano, TX 75075

Lights on the Farm transforms the Heritage Farmstead in Plano into a winter wonderland with more than one million lights and a bounty of animated holiday displays. The all-outdoor family event features a quarter-mile trail of holiday cheer through the property with a 20-foot Christmas tree and all the seasonal treats you could want. You can even take a photo with Old Saint Nick at Santa's farmshop.

Advance registration is encouraged, visit HeritageFarmstead.org for more information.

Radiance at the Ranch

Nov. 18 – Dec. 31

2251 Mineral Wells Hwy., Weatherford, TX 76088

Radiance! At the Ranch in Weatherford returns for the third year at Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo Grounds and Event Center. It features more than a mile of 2 million lights and displays that you can drive through so you don't have to leave the safety of your car. Guests are able to tune into a radio station to listen to holiday music as they drive through the experience.

Check RadianceChristmas.com/Weatherford for tickets and pricing.

Do you feel like we missed a multi-day holiday experience in North Texas? Let us know! Email NewsTips@nbcdfw.com