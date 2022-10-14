NBC 5 invites you to bundle up your family, get out of the house, and experience the most unique family-friendly holiday event in North Texas. Holidays at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary will bring the beauty of the holiday season into nature on December 9 and 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in McKinney.

Holiday lights and décor will accentuate a lovely half-mile Heard nature trail. Your family will be enchanted by this nighttime hike through the woods. You'll also get a glimpse of the Dinosaurs Live! exhibit along the nature trail. Please note that the dinosaurs will not be animated during the event. In keeping with the Heard’s role as a nature preserve, this light display is designed to enhance, rather than overpower, the sanctuary’s natural beauty. Live, festive music will delight audiences under the stars in the Heard outdoor amphitheater.

Support the Heard and have fun with the whole family at this festive, holiday fundraiser. Tickets are $11 for adults & seniors and $8 for kids 3-12 (children 2 and under are free). Heard Museum Members save $3 per ticket. NBC 5 is a proud media sponsor of Holidays at the Heard. Learn more at www.heardmuseum.org/holidays.

About Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary is a private 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing nature and people together to discover, enjoy, experience, restore and preserve our priceless environment. The Heard was founded in 1967 by Bessie Heard at the age of 80. In a time when the rate of expansion of the Metroplex was slower than today, she foresaw the need to preserve a place where future generations could experience nature. Today, the Heard's mission of bringing nature and people together is carried out through education, particularly of young people, which emphasizes an appreciation of nature and its conservation. For more information, visit www.heardmuseum.org.

Holidays at the Heard 2022

December 9 and 10

6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

1 Nature Pl

McKinney, TX 75069

www.heardmuseum.org/holidays