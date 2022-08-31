NBC 5 and The Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary want you to let your imagination run wild as you travel back in time at the 16th Annual Dinosaurs Live! Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit. From September 3, 2022 through February 20, 2023, visitors to The Heard in McKinney, Texas will walk along a half-mile nature trail featuring eleven life-size animatronic dinosaurs. These animatronic dinosaurs will move and roar, providing an experience sure to captivate visitors. This exhibit will also offer interesting facts about both herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaurs.

Children and the young at heart will also have the opportunity to play on stationary baby dinosaurs, a photo-op Tyrannosaurus rex and a photo op Pachyrhinosaurus. This year’s exhibit will also feature an outdoor hadrosaur fossil dig to inspire future paleontologists. The Dinosaurs Live! exhibit trail is jogging-stroller friendly (umbrella strollers are not recommended), giving families and friends a unique, exciting and educational activity to experience together. This exhibit is included in general admission and free for Heard Museum Members.

About Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary is a private 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing nature and people together to discover, enjoy, experience, restore and preserve our priceless environment. The Heard was founded in 1967 by Bessie Heard at the age of 80. In a time when the rate of expansion of the Metroplex was slower than today, she foresaw the need to preserve a place where future generations could experience nature. Today, the Heard's mission of bringing nature and people together is carried out through education, particularly of young people, which emphasizes an appreciation of nature and its conservation. For more information, visit www.heardmuseum.org.

16th Annual Dinosaurs Live!

September 3, 2022 through February 20, 2023

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

1 Nature Pl

McKinney, TX 75069

www.heardmuseum.org