Grapevine will open the latest addition to its growing list of holiday attractions this weekend, an outdoor ice skating rink in Peace Plaza.

The ice skating rink was originally to open on Friday night but a mechanical issue slowing down the ice-making process will delay the opening by a day.

The rink, located in front of Grapevine Main Station and adjacent to the city's decorated 50-foot live Christmas tree, will be open to skaters from Saturday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Organizers say the 4,500-square-foot ice rink is the largest outdoor rink in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The myriad seasonal attractions that make downtown Grapevine a popular destination over the holiday season, and which helped earn it the designation of The Christmas Capital of Texas, are all within walking distance, including photos with St. Nick near the North Pole Neighborhood, shopping and dining along Main Street and the North Pole Express train ride.

"We're thrilled to add this magnificent new attraction, and we look forward to the fun holiday memories visitors will create at the Peace Plaza Ice Rink," said PW McCallum, executive director of the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Other notable events this season include the 34th Annual Carol of Lights (Nov. 21), the Parade of Lights (Dec. 1) and the new Holly Jolly Bar in Harvest Hall in Third Rail.

Skating time can be booked now -- to see available hours and days, click here. Tickets are $20 per person and are good for one hour. The rink can be rented for $500 per hour.

The Grapevine ice skating rink will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

If you're looking for other opportunities to enjoy outdoor ice skating in North Texas, the Rodeo Rink in the Fort Worth Stockyards opens Nov. 25. In Dallas County, Enchant at Fair Park will also offer outdoor ice skating from Nov. 25 through New Year's Day.