Christmas Event ‘Enchant' Set to Return to Fair Park This Year

Christmas-themed light event 'Enchant' is returning to Fair Park in Dallas this year, the company announced in a press release Tuesday.

Opening on Nov. 25, Black Friday, the 10-acre holiday-themed space will feature a walk-thru light maze, a 100-foot-tall holiday tree, an ice-skating rink, visits from Santa Claus and more.

This year, Enchant will be joined by its sponsor, the Hallmark Channel and will host special-themed activities including photo opportunities, wine tastings and a chance to win a contest to visit the set of one of the network's famous holiday movies.

"We're thrilled to host millions of guests again this year while introducing Enchant to millions more as we expand to cities across the U.S.," Kevin Johnson, Enchant Found and CEO said. "We bring a new story and exciting elements to our feature light maze each year so guests always have something new to experience when returning to enjoy holiday nights at Enchant with family and friends."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

On display at the Esplanade at Fair Park, the event was also previously held at Globe Life Park in Arlington, the former home of the Texas Rangers.

"We look forward to hosting Enchant again at Fair Park," said Peter Sullivan, Fair Park general manager. "We experienced a successful first run last year and are excited to welcome the thousands of families and visitors who will be attending this upcoming holiday season."

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning on Sept. 15 at EnchantChristmas.com.

Another popular holiday attraction, ICE!, is returning to Grapevine's Gaylord Texan resort this fall. The details on this year's theme can be found here.