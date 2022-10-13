The Trains at NorthPark 2022

All aboard! The Trains at NorthPark are back. Join NBC 5 and the Ronald McDonald house of Dallas at this wonderful exhibit November 12 – January 6, 2023. The exhibit is located at NorthPark Center on the second floor in Dallas.

The Trains at NorthPark exhibit has been benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas for the past 35 years and has delighted many families by showcasing railcars that have been customized and donated by individuals and organizations. All tickets provide admission to the Trains at NorthPark on any day that the exhibit is open. A reservation is not required, and they are not specific to any date or time.

If you would like to volunteer for this exhibit, click HERE.

To purchase your tickets, click HERE.

The Trains at NorthPark

November 12 – January 6, 2023

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

NorthPark Center – Second Floor

North Central Expressway at Northwest Highway

Dallas

