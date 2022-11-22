Galleria Dallas Offers Visits With Santa in Spanish

Inside Galleria Dallas, it’s all about capturing the magic of Christmas.

Snowday offers an immersive holiday photo experience and Santaland offers visitors a train ride through the North Pole.

“We love it,” said Kimberly Patino who was visiting from Austin with family. “It’s a place to take a bunch of pictures and beautiful moments with the family.”

But nothing quite compares to the private visits offered with Santa.

“We don’t rush the kids,” said Santa. “We let them speak and I think that’s the biggest advantage. You’re with your friends and family and you’ve got our attention.”

For the first time, the Galleria offers families the chance to book Spanish-speaking visits with Santa.

“Having bilingual Santa makes kids feel more comfortable, especially to the kids that learned Spanish as their first language” said Gisselle Martinez with Santaland. “Them coming here and being greeted by bilingual Santa – it just opens another door for them.”

Santa says not only do the faces of the kids light up, but the grownups do, too.

“Their parents and their grandparents can hear their native tongue while they’re seeing their grandchild,” said Santa.

To book a visit with Santa at Galleria Dallas, visit the Santaland website.