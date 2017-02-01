North Texas National Signing Day 2017

National Signing Day 2017 will be a big day in North Texas as thousands of high school athlete are set to sign National Letters of Intent Wednesday.

8 a.m.

Arlington ISD

More than 60 students will sign with their schools at the district's Professional Development Center, including:

• Arlington High School: Caleb McKee, football, U.S. Military Academy (West Point)

• Bowie High School: Braydon Johnson, football, Oklahoma State

• Lamar High School: Kyron Johnson, football, Kansas

• Martin High School: Tristen Lutz, baseball, Texas; Maddux Miller, baseball, Baylor; Kenneth Waller, baseball, Texas Tech; Cade Bethmann, cross country, Mississippi

• Seguin High School: Brian Parish, football, North Texas

9 a.m.

DeSoto High School

Nearly 30 students are expected to confirm their intent to various colleges at the Chris Dyer Gymnasium, including:

• QB Shawn Robinson - TCU

• WR Kadarrian Nixon - Colorado

• WR Laviska Shenault, Jr. - Colorado

• WR Emmet Perry - Wisconsin

• OL Edward Ingram - LSU

• OL Xavier Newman - Baylor

• LB Kemonte Yow - U.S. Military Academy (West Point)

• OL Hyrin White - Missouri

• DB Isaiah Stewart - Kansas State

Tameir Grosvenor will also confirm her decision to play soccer at Texas Wesleyan University.

Fort Worth ISD

Dozens of student-athletes will sign their National Letters of Intent at the Wilkerson Greines Activity Center, including:

• Arlington Heights High School: Mark Brown, football, San Diego State

• South Hills High School: Tracin Wallace, football, Oklahoma State; and Tylan Wallace, football, Oklahoma State

10 a.m.

Bishop Dunne High School

Cornerback Chevin Calloway is the top rated undecided recruit in North Texas will announce his decision live on ESPN. His top 3 includes Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson High School

Partially-deaf cornerback Darrion "Speedy" Green will announce his college choice live on NBC 5 just after 11 a.m.

The DMN

Online: The Dallas Morning News Provides Live Updates