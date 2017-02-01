It's a chance to play in the Big 12 Conference. It's a chance to play close to home. It's also a chance for the strong-willed to rebuild a program's image.

Seven DFW student athletes signed with Baylor despite the university's sexual misconduct scandals.

In total, 27 players pledged to the school -- the seven Metroplex players include:

Ryan Miller, OL - Southlake Carroll

Gavin Holmes, WR - Justin Northwest

Bryson Jackson, LB - Mansfield Lake Ridge

Henry Klinge, OL - Southlake Carroll

Cole Maxwell, DE - Allen

Jason Moore, OL - Frisco Independence

Xavier Newman, OL - DeSoto

Many of these players are team captains and all are high-character people, according to their coaches and family members.

Baylor got into the recruiting game this season late because of the coaching change and the cloud of scandals.

The staff, led by new head coach Matt Rhule and former Cedar Hill head coach Joey McGuire, targeted team leaders.

Twenty-three of the 27 signees committed after Jan. 1, so the staff worked tirelessly to fill this class.