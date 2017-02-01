A partially-deaf North Texas high school football player will take the next step toward fulfilling his dream of playing college football when he signs his National Letter of Intent Wednesday morning.

Woodrow Wilson High School's Darrion "Speedy" Green will announce his college commitment live on NBC 5 at 11 a.m. The 3-star recruit is set to choose from a list of schools including SMU, New Mexico and New Mexico State.

"I want to open the door for the deaf community," he said. "We have the opportunity to go to the next level."

Green inexplicably lost his hearing before his second birthday. He wears hearing aides when he plays, but his teammates met him halfway by learning some basic sign language.

"Our entire team kind of understands colors in American Sign Language [and] some formations in American Sign Language," Woodrow Wilson football coach Bobby Estes said.

Estes said it was evident early on that Green, who began receiving attention from Division I after his junior year, was special.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Green verbally committed to New Mexico last June 27.

During his senior season, the dynamic dual-threat rushed for 1,482 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 136 carries — a whopping 10.9 yards per carry. He added 10 tackles, 1 interception and 8 passes defended as a cornerback.

"We knew we had an athlete on our hands," Estes said.

As impressive as Green is on the field, his coach said it's what he is off the field that makes him impressive.

"His example is you don't hold anything back," Estes said. "And that's what makes him great."