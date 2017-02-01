Frisco Recruit Gets Emotional After Signing Letter of Intent

National Signing Day was an emotional day for Frisco Lone Star defensive end/linebacker Rodnick Phillips. (Published 2 hours ago)

Frisco Lone Star High School defensive lineman and outside linebacker Rodnick Phillips let the emotion pour out during the school's signing day ceremony Wednesday.

The senior shed tears of joy after signing with Butte Junior College in California.

Phillips struggled through the early years of high school before landing at Lone Star in January 2016 as a junior.

Even at his new school, he fought through academic and behavior problems.

However, the Lone Star staff pushed the student-athlete because they knew he wanted to play college football and earn a degree.

At the signing ceremony, it was obvious that the Lone Star coaches felt a great deal of pride due to Phillips' success.