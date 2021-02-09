North Texas Cities Prepare for Cold Weather, Possible Ice

Across North Texas, preparations are underway for the extreme cold snap that could linger for the next seven days.

“We pre-treated with our brine solution, which is a saltwater combination, we like to spray that on there and let it dry and we do so that when the winter weather precipitation falls it hits that brine solution and creates something of a saltwater slush,” said Val Lopez with TxDOT.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 12 p.m. Wednesday for Collin, Cooke, Denton, Eastland, Fannin, Grayson, Jack, Lamar, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Stephens, Wise and Young counties.

The advisory said freezing drizzle or freezing rain could move through North Texas overnight, leading to an impact on the Wednesday morning commute, including light icing on bridges and overpasses.

The National Weather Service urged caution while driving.

In both Dallas and Fort Worth, city workers prepared to treat roads and offer shelter to vulnerable populations caught out in the cold.

Work is already underway to prevent problems due to icy roads over the next week.

Unlike in years past, Dallas said it would not open any city facilities as shelters but is instead working with non-profits to put homeless persons into hotels. In Fort Worth, community centers are being prepared for use as emergency shelters.

“We want to make sure that anybody who needs a warm place to stay has that opportunity,” said Michael Drivdahl with the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit said it plans to run extra trains overnight to prevent the possible buildup of ice and Oncor said it has workers on standby for any weather-related power outages.

