Denton County Cancels COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Thursday Due to Possible Icy Conditions

Denton County Public Health canceled Thursday's second dose vaccine clinic due to anticipated icy conditions.

NBC 5's team of Weather Experts has been warning of the possibility of wintry into next week. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday until noon Wednesday. That advisory may be extended. See the latest forecast here.

Forecasters from both NBC 5 and the National Weather Service expect temperatures on Thursday to stay below freezing after an overnight chance of freezing rain and sleet.

“We do not want to bring our residents out on icy roads or have our crews and volunteers working in below-freezing weather,” Judge Andy Eads said.

DCPH said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that appointments for Thursday had not yet been set and that those who expected to receive their second dose on Thursday will be scheduled for Friday afternoon.

DCPH said appointments will be sent Wednesday evening via email and text message to those individuals awaiting their second dose from DCPH as well as those next in the Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist for first dose scheduling.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

On Friday, DCPH said they now planned to administer approximately 3,000 second doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as well as 4,500 first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The appointment-only clinic will be held from noon until 4:30 p.m. Friday at Texas Motor Speedway.

“While we know our community members are eager to be vaccinated, the health and safety of the attendees, staff, and volunteers is most important,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH. “We are hopeful the weather will be more cooperative Friday for a safe, efficient, and effective vaccine clinic.”

Denton County emails updates to those still on the DCPH Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist on Friday afternoons. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by the municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.