TxDOT Working Round-the-Clock to Pretreat Roads Ahead of Ice

Work is already underway to prevent problems due to icy roads over the next week.

There are approximately 180 trucks and individual pieces of equipment on the roads Tuesday across North Texas, the Texas Department of Transportation says.

The focus of those trucks, and the staff of approximately 450 people who are working this impending freezing weather event, will be on pretreating highway bridges and overpasses, which typically freeze first.

The Dallas District for TxDOT covers seven counties in North Texas: Dallas, Collin, Denton, Rockwall, Kaufman, Ellis and Navarro counties.

Drivers have been asked to drive to the conditions and not to the posted speed limit, and to allow plenty of distance between their vehicle and any TxDOT vehicle that they encounter on the road.