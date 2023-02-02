North Texans Dealing With Downed Power Lines, No Electricity From Ice Storm

Four days of freezing rain in North Texas has trees coated with ice, causing limbs to break.

In Arlington, there were reports of burning trees that fell on power lines.

Along the 4800 block of Misty Wood Court, there was a small fire in the tree tops Thursday where it made contact with the power line.

The Arlington Fire Department said it "responds to power lines on tree branches and intervenes when a life safety hazard/issue emergency exists. The final resolution and clearing of branches is addressed by the power company."

Thursday night the City of Arlington tweeted that Oncor crews were working to restore power outages and were in the process of removing trees that fell onto power lines.

Homeowners would then be responsible for removing the tree limbs and placing them on the curb for pickup.

Tree limbs can be placed on the curb for pickup by Republic Services. Limbs must be cut to the dimensions in the photo below. Brush is collected at approximately one cubic yard per collection date. For more information, visit https://t.co/N8V3eFx0FQ pic.twitter.com/JSAqY95e8z — City of Arlington (@CityOfArlington) February 2, 2023

Brent Arrant, a homeowner who lives in the area, said he started to become concerned when he saw the amount of ice on the trees.

"I had seen the build-up on the tree limbs, so it hasn't been too long since the utility company came through and cleared those lines, so that's always a plus," said Arrant. "It’s a good thing, a lot of the people don’t like the trees trimmed, but when this happens, you’re happy it happened (trimming the trees).”

According to the Oncor Outage Map around 8 p.m. on Thursday more than 100 customers in Arlington were without power.

Oncor crews were working 16-hour shifts trying to put back up what mother nature has brought down.

"I see everybody else in the neighborhood doesn't have it.” Irving resident Sayeed Zaidi said talking about his power being out. “So, we are all in the same pool."

Zaidi was without electricity since about 8:30 Thursday morning.

"I have not been able to connect to the power company because their phones are busy, busy, busy," Zaidi said.

In Duncanville, Oncor blocked an area where a line fell.

Knowing crews were out doing their best gave Zaidi some reassurance that his power will be back on soon.

"I'm hoping,” Zaidi said. “I have seen some trucks coming and going."

Oncor told NBC 5 that the neighborhood had an ice storm-related outage around 8:30 a.m. and was repaired around 5:20 p.m. But something caused it to go out again and they are working on it.

Until that happens Zaidi is layering up and has a backup plan.

"I have my car,” Zaidi said. “So, if worse comes to worst we'll go as a backup. We'll start it and sit there with the heating on for a little while and come back in."

Oncor said if a tree has fallen on a power line and there is an immediate emergency, such as a fire, or downed power line, to leave the area and call 911 immediately. People can also report issues like power outages or downed power lines to Oncor at 1.888.313.4747.