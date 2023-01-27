Slush Likely to Refreeze Overnight Before Final Thaw Friday

What to Know The Ice Storm Warning and Winter Storm Warning have ended but power outages and icy roads remain a threat. Plan ahead and prepare for power outages. See the latest weather warnings here.

and have ended but power outages and icy roads remain a threat. Plan ahead and prepare for power outages. Roads will remain dangerous into Friday morning as black ice may remain overnight. Travel is discouraged. Use caution on area roadways.

A comprehensive list of all districts with closings or delayed starts can be found here.

This week's Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning have expired and the main storm threat now is transitioning to concern about power outages and whether it is safe to drive on icy and slushy roads.

Bridges and overpasses remained slushy from melting on Thursday and any moisture on the roads could refreeze overnight leaving slick spots on the roads into Friday morning. Drivers on the road should be aware of the potential for black ice. Travel is still discouraged, though drivers who get on the roads are encouraged to slow down and use extreme caution, particularly when approaching bridges and overpasses. Keep a blanket, flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Power outages and tree damage remain possible due to ice accumulation. The NWS said a half-inch of ice accumulation is significant and can lead to tree branches snapping off into power lines, cutting power.

To best prepare for possible power outages, mobile phones should be kept charged and everyone should stay aware of changing weather conditions (download NBCDFW's free app here). Keep blankets and flashlights nearby and bring all pets indoors.

Closings and delays have been reported. Click here to see the latest list of school, church and business closings.

LATEST DFW WEATHER FORECAST

Freezing rain gradually transitioned to "plain rain" as temperatures slowly climbed above freezing Thursday.

By Friday afternoon, most everything should be melted as sunshine and milder weather return. High temperatures are expected to climb into the 50s and 60s by late in the weekend.

We will continue to monitor this weather system as it moves out of North Texas. Check the latest forecast here.

ERCOT ADDRESSES CONCERNS OVER THE STATE'S POWER GRID

Officials at ERCOT, the state’s power grid operator, said Monday they are confident Texas will avoid any statewide power problems, though localized power outages from downed tree limbs on power lines are possible.

FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS IN TEXAS

Weather delays have led to the cancellation or delays of thousands of flights out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport this week. See the latest on flight cancellations here.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS IN DFW

