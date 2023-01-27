winter storm

Slush Likely to Refreeze Overnight Before Final Thaw Friday

Icy road conditions improved some Thursday, transitioning to slush -- some refreezing possible overnight Thursday before thawing totally Friday

By NBC 5 Weather Experts

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

This week's Winter Storm Warning and Ice Storm Warning have expired and the main storm threat now is transitioning to concern about power outages and whether it is safe to drive on icy and slushy roads.

Bridges and overpasses remained slushy from melting on Thursday and any moisture on the roads could refreeze overnight leaving slick spots on the roads into Friday morning. Drivers on the road should be aware of the potential for black ice. Travel is still discouraged, though drivers who get on the roads are encouraged to slow down and use extreme caution, particularly when approaching bridges and overpasses. Keep a blanket, flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Power outages and tree damage remain possible due to ice accumulation. The NWS said a half-inch of ice accumulation is significant and can lead to tree branches snapping off into power lines, cutting power.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

To best prepare for possible power outages, mobile phones should be kept charged and everyone should stay aware of changing weather conditions (download NBCDFW's free app here). Keep blankets and flashlights nearby and bring all pets indoors.

Closings and delays have been reported. Click here to see the latest list of school, church and business closings.

LATEST DFW WEATHER FORECAST

Freezing rain gradually transitioned to "plain rain" as temperatures slowly climbed above freezing Thursday.

By Friday afternoon, most everything should be melted as sunshine and milder weather return. High temperatures are expected to climb into the 50s and 60s by late in the weekend.

We will continue to monitor this weather system as it moves out of North Texas. Check the latest forecast here.

winter storm Jan 31

Sleet, Slippery Roads Continue to Cause Accidents Across North Texas

winter weather Jan 31

Icy Road Conditions Continue to Cause Problems for Drivers Across North Texas

ERCOT ADDRESSES CONCERNS OVER THE STATE'S POWER GRID

Officials at ERCOT, the state’s power grid operator, said Monday they are confident Texas will avoid any statewide power problems, though localized power outages from downed tree limbs on power lines are possible.

FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS IN TEXAS

Weather delays have led to the cancellation or delays of thousands of flights out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport this week. See the latest on flight cancellations here.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS IN DFW

Dozens of North Texas school districts announced closures this week. A comprehensive list of all districts with current closings or delayed starts can be found here.

WINTER WEATHER

school closings Jan 30

Updated School Closings, Delays for Friday

flight cancellations Jan 30

Hundreds of Flights Canceled Wednesday, Thursday at North Texas Airports

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

winter stormforecastwinter weatherwintry mix
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us