Dallas & Fort Worth ISD Close Thursday for Winter Weather, Latest School Closings Here

These North Texas schools are closed due to winter weather

By Elvira Sakmari

What to Know

A list of school closures continues into Thursday due to worsening road conditions from a winter storm that has brought freezing rain, sleet and ice into the area.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for North Texas beginning Monday morning and has extended it until 9 a.m. Thursday. An Ice Storm Warning has also been issued for portions of North Texas from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday. Read the latest on the winter storm here.

A comprehensive list of all districts with closings or delayed starts can be found here.

Several school districts, like the Dallas ISD, have already announced plans for Thursday.

Fort Worth ISD also decided to close Thursday.

Others districts will make decisions throughout the day Thursday.

The winter weather arrived earlier and colder than expected on Sunday and is forecast to bring waves of rain and ice through Thursday.

Difficult travel conditions were expected across North Texas through due to icy conditions and temperatures that aren't expected to rise above freezing. North Texans can expect freezing rain, sleet and ice with accumulations of up to a half inch possible. Trees and powerlines will be vulnerable and anyone in the Ice Storm Warning area should be prepared for possible power disruptions.

We'll see one last round of rain mixed with snow Thursday, but temperatures should warm above freezing Thursday afternoon. 

The sun and milder weather returns Friday.

School districts across the Dallas-Fort Worth area inform students, faculty, and staff about their plans for how to handle the winter weather.

LIVE RADAR: Ice Storm Warning Expanded; Road Conditions Worsen

Winter Storm Causes Third Day of Icy Road Conditions in Texas

See the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts below.

NBC 5 Forecast: Winter Storm Warning Issued, Icy Conditions Expected
