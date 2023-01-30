What to Know Ice Storm Warning is in effect for portions of North Texas until 9 a.m. Thursday. Plan ahead and prepare for power outages. A Winter Storm Warning continues for all of North Texas until 9 a.m. Thursday. See the latest weather warnings here.

A list of school closures continues into Thursday due to worsening road conditions from a winter storm that has brought freezing rain, sleet and ice into the area.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for North Texas beginning Monday morning and has extended it until 9 a.m. Thursday. An Ice Storm Warning has also been issued for portions of North Texas from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday. Read the latest on the winter storm here.

A comprehensive list of all districts with closings or delayed starts can be found here.

Several school districts, like the Dallas ISD, have already announced plans for Thursday.

(1/4) All Dallas ISD schools will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 2. pic.twitter.com/668JOAQdWJ — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) February 1, 2023

Fort Worth ISD also decided to close Thursday.

The Fort Worth ISD will be closed Thursday, February 2 for the safety of students and staff. All extracurricular activities Thursday are also canceled.



Additional minutes to accommodate inclement weather days are built into District calendars. No make-up days will be required. pic.twitter.com/XRtvxWOBEd — Fort Worth Independent School District (@FortWorthISD) February 1, 2023

Others districts will make decisions throughout the day Thursday.

The winter weather arrived earlier and colder than expected on Sunday and is forecast to bring waves of rain and ice through Thursday.

Difficult travel conditions were expected across North Texas through due to icy conditions and temperatures that aren't expected to rise above freezing. North Texans can expect freezing rain, sleet and ice with accumulations of up to a half inch possible. Trees and powerlines will be vulnerable and anyone in the Ice Storm Warning area should be prepared for possible power disruptions.

We'll see one last round of rain mixed with snow Thursday, but temperatures should warm above freezing Thursday afternoon.

The sun and milder weather returns Friday.

School districts across the Dallas-Fort Worth area inform students, faculty, and staff about their plans for how to handle the winter weather.

