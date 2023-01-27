Live updates from NBC 5 will appear in the player above, when we are not live you will see live radar.

Ice Storm Warning will go into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday for portions of North Texas. Plan ahead and prepare for power outages. A Winter Storm Warning continues until 6 a.m. Thursday.

will go into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday for portions of North Texas. Plan ahead and prepare for power outages. A continues until 6 a.m. Thursday. Roads could be nearly impassible through Wednesday night and will remain dangerous into Thursday morning. Travel is discouraged.



A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of North Texas until 6 a.m. Thursday; an Ice Storm Warning will go into effect for portions of North Texas at 6 a.m. Wednesday and run for 24 hours. Meanwhile, road conditions are only expected to worsen as waves of wintry precipitation continue to glaze roadways with dangerous layers of ice.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday afternoon that areas of light freezing rain and sleet through Tuesday night will transition to mainly freezing rain on Wednesday leading to ice accumulations of up to one-half an inch. Bursts of heavier precipitation may increase that total in some locations.

Power outages and tree damage will become more likely due to increasing ice accumulation. The NWS said a half-inch of ice accumulation is significant and can lead to tree branches snapping off into power lines, cutting power in the area. As such, the NWS issued an Ice Storm Warning for portions of North Texas including the counties of Comanche, Denton, Eastland, Erath, Hood, Jack, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise and Young.

The NWS said the favored area for significant icing under the Ice Storm Warning will be in the western portions of the Metroplex, but that areas outside of the warning will still be bad and could still suffer power outages due to icing.

With the Ice Storm Warning, North Texans should prepare for possible power outages. Mobile phones should be kept charged and everyone should stay aware of changing weather conditions (download NBCDFW's free app here). Keep blankets and flashlights nearby and bring all pets indoors.

Significant impacts to roads and bridges will also continue across all of North and Central Texas through Wednesday night. Temperatures will stay in the mid-20s overnight, so any additional precipitation will only add to already poor road conditions.

The NWS warns that travel could be nearly impossible through Wednesday night and will remain dangerous into Thursday morning. Bridges and overpasses will remain icy. Travel is strongly discouraged, though drivers who must get on the roads are encouraged to slow down and use extreme caution, particularly when approaching bridges and overpasses. Keep a blanket, flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Closings and delays have been reported.

The unsettled weather this week is due to a change in the jet stream. This allowed for icy conditions to begin developing Monday through Wednesday. Freezing rain and sleet are expected to continue falling through Wednesday morning.

Freezing rain will make travel difficult. Ice accumulations may exceed one-quarter of an inch for locations north and west of DFW.

This line of wintry precipitation depends on two factors: temperatures and precipitation. The cold air will be shallow and near the surface. With warmer air aloft, freezing rain will be the primary precipitation type across the region.

While it will be messy on the roads, this rainfall will be welcomed considering a rain deficit across North Texas. Rain totals will likely be around an inch for much of the area.

We will continue to monitor this weather system as it moves into North Texas. Check the latest forecast here.

ERCOT ADDRESSES CONCERNS OVER THE STATE'S POWER GRID

Officials at ERCOT, the state’s power grid operator, said Monday they are confident Texas will avoid any statewide power problems, though localized power outages from downed tree limbs on power lines are possible.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, nearly 6,700 MW of reserves were available and the grid showed capacity forecasts exceeding demand forecasts.

FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS IN TEXAS

Weather delays have led to the cancellation or delays of hundreds of flights Monday and Tuesday out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport.

On Tuesday, nearly 1,000 flights have been canceled by American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, including nearly 700 in and out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and nearly 200 out of Dallas Love Field.

On Tuesday afternoon, nearly 500 flights had already been canceled for Wednesday.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS IN DFW

Dozens of North Texas school districts announced closures this week. A comprehensive list of all districts with current closings or delayed starts can be found here.