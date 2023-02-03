Damage is being assessed after a part of the roof collapsed over several slips at Lynn Creek Marina on Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the area Friday morning.

The roof over one dock at the marina partially collapsed onto several boats. It's not known exactly how many boats were caught under the metal roof or the extent of any damage to those boats.

The collapse comes after North Texas was coated in sleet, ice and freezing rain over four days, though the cause of the partial collapse is not yet known.

In 2010, boat owners expressed anger when the marina roof collapsed onto slips after heavy February snowfall. The collapse came after a foot of snow fell on the area.