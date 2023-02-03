One Dead in Big Rig Crash on LBJ Freeway Friday Morning

Garland police say one good Samaritan is dead and another was injured when a semi-truck loaded with ice cream crashed into them on LBJ Freeway Friday morning.

Garland police say there was a rollover accident on westbound LBJ Freeway at Jupiter Road just after 1:30 a.m. Two vehicles stopped to help and good Samaritans were trying to keep traffic away from the rollover when an 18-wheeler tried to break and jackknifed hitting the people who were blocking traffic.

One good Samaritan died and the other good Samaritan was critically injured according to police.

Police say the driver of the semi-truck was taken to the hospital and released, the driver involved in the initial rollover crash was also treated and released.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The big rig was on its side and remained across all lanes of traffic until just before 11 a.m.