Chance of Freezing Drizzle Tuesday Night - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Chance of Freezing Drizzle Tuesday Night

By NBC 5 Weather Experts

Published 3 hours ago

    If your travel plans take you west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area this evening and tonight, slow down and be alert for slick spots. There is the potential for light freezing drizzle as temps dip below freezing.

    Tuesday brings more clouds and areas of light rain and drizzle as the next storm system slides south of North Texas today. Drier air will slowly work into the region from the north tonight, but drizzle or light rain may persist for many. Rainfall totals will generally be less than a tenth of an inch.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    It will be rain-free, but still cloudy and cold Wednesday and Thursday, before we see a bit of sun on Friday.

    A surge of cold Arctic air will arrive next Sunday, so 2018 will likely start on a cold note, with the lowest temperatures so far this winter.

    There is a low chance of some wintry precipitation on Sunday. At this point, it is much too early to say for sure, but keep close tabs on our forecast if you plan to be on the road on New Year's Eve.

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone app for iOS and Android!

