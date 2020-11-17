Science with Samantha

Science With Samantha: Making it Rain

Shaving cream clouds and rain

By Samantha Davies

NBCUniversal, Inc.

This week on Science With Samantha, we're going to make it rain, and all you need are things you already have at home.

Materials

  • Clear glasses/small containers
  • Shaving cream
  • Water
  • Food coloring
  • Eyedropper

Directions:

  • Mix food coloring with water and mix to make colored water.
  • Fill the container with fresh (clear) water about two-thirds full.
  • Top with a generous amount of shaving cream.
  • Use an eyedropper to drop colored water onto the shaving cream cloud.

The colored water will travel through the shaving cream and fall down like rain. It will take a little while, so you will have to be patient.

In this experiment, the water is like the air and the shaving cream is like clouds. As the clouds get saturated with water, they produce rain.

This article tagged under:

Science with Samantha
