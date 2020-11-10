Science with Samantha

Science With Samantha: Cold Front in the Kitchen

Samantha demonstrates how air moves when a cold front moves through

By Samantha Davies

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Materials:

  • Red and Blue food coloring
  • Ice cube tray
  • Water
  • Clear rectangular container

Directions:

  • Mix blue food coloring with water and make blue ice cubes.
  • Once the ice is made you can begin the experiment!
  • Fill a clear tub with warm water. Place blue ice cubes in on one side. Drop some red food coloring to the other side.
  • Watch as the blue color sinks to the bottom and the red floats the top. 
  • Cold air is denser than warm air. That is why warm air rises and cold air sinks. The molecules in cold air are closer together because the bonds are absorbing less energy and do not move as much. 

This article tagged under:

Science with Samanthacold front
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us