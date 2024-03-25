Sure, you've got the glasses and a place to watch, but have you thought of every eclipse essential?

“You got the burgers. You got the steaks. You got the hot dogs. You got the sunglasses for the eclipse. Now, what are we going to do about restrooms?” asked John Banda, owner of Dallas-based North Texas Porta Potties.

Potties were part of a potpourri of topics at last week's eclipse town hall in Ennis, a city in the path of totality that's expecting as many as 200,000 people.

“I don’t want to be too graphic but just as an example, that's a lot of people trying to find a toilet,” Ennis City Manager Marty Nelson said at the meeting.

To ensure there's enough to go around, the city says it reserved 100 porta potties six months in advance instead of the typical three-week timeframe for events.

“Our main phone calls that we're getting right now is actually for the eclipse,” said Banda. He says his company is down to a few dozen porta-potties left for the day of the eclipse.

NBC 5 spoke with at least a half dozen porta-potty rental businesses in north Texas. Each one said they were completely sold out of porta potties for the eclipse or were very close to being sold out.

“Porta potties is not really something you think about when it comes to hosting an event,” said Banda.

He urged party planners to book soon because what's worse than being stuck in traffic for the eclipse is being stuck in line for the toilet.