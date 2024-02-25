Where to see the total solar eclipse in North Texas?

Texans are preparing to experience the total solar eclipse. On April 8, 2024, a total eclipse will be visible from the U.S. for the last time until 2045.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the sun, the moon and Earth are aligned. The moon, directly between the sun and Earth, casts a shadow on the planet, darkening the daytime sky. Those in the dark part of the moon’s shadow (the umbra) will experience a total eclipse, while those in the light part (the penumbra) will see a partial eclipse.

You don't want to miss this rare event!

We have gathered some activities that cities in North Texas will have for the whole family:

EULESS

Parks at Texas Star from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Family activities with bounce houses, balloon artists, face painting for kids, crafts and more. They will have 2,000 glasses available for attendees (while supplies last).

EVERMAN

Clyde Pittman Park from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

There will be music, food trucks, activities and glasses for the first 200 people.

COPPELL

Andrew Brown Park from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm

They will have games, popcorn, prizes, music and more. Will have glasses available while they last.

FLAT

The city will have two locations from 12:00 pm to 3:30 pm

- Windhaven Meadows Park - 5400 Windhaven Pkwy

- Oak Point Park & ​​Nature Preserve - 2801 E. Spring Creek Pkwy

You can get your glasses at the Visitor Center from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm two per family (limited)

During the activity, there will be employees handing out glasses while they last.

ADDISON

Addison Circle Park - from 11:00 am

They will have several activities such as yoga, live music, food trucks and more

MANSFIELD

The city will have several activities with live music, art, food and more from Saturday, April 6 until the day of the eclipse. You can access the entire calendar here.

CORSICANA

The city will have a big celebration from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. downtown with food, face painting for kids, live music and more.

On the day of the eclipse, they will have activities all day.

DALLAS

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. - The activity is included with the purchase of the day ticket. There are only tickets left for groups.

Downtown Dallas - Will have activities from April 5 through 8. There are activities, food trucks, yoga, crafts and more. For the complete itinerary, you can access it here.

WAXAHACHIE

The city will have festivities from April 6 to 8. You can access the entire calendar here.

ENNIS

April 8 in Downtown Ennis will begin at 10:00 am with activities for the whole family, food trucks and more.

For other activities during the weekend and even camping you can access it here.

ARLINGTON

Activities will be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Levitt Pavilion in Downtown There are activities for the whole family, music and more.

FORT WORTH

Botanical Garden and the Museum of Science and History - 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

There will be educational activities in both locations. The visit has the cost of the day and $3.00 for glasses. While for what they are members it is free.