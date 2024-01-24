Eclipse experts urge people to secure safe viewing glasses now

Just a few short months ago, crowds gathered all over the state to take in an annular eclipse, getting just a taste of what’s to come on April 8 when the moon will completely cover the sun.

“All of a sudden, it’s going to be pitch dark, and it’s going to be much cooler. What typically happens during an eclipse is birds start to tweet as if they’re going to go to sleep and animals act as if the sun is setting,” said President of the Space Society of North Texas Ken Ruffin.

Ruffin said he’s been making his plans for the big day for two years.

“I’m personally excited about it not so much for myself but because I know that it will possibly arouse the interest of a lot of people in the general public concerning space and things that are space-related,” he said.

That day, Ruffin will present at a celebration at the Frontiers of Flight Museum, one of countless events across North Texas to witness a spectacle not seen in more than 100 years.

“When we say it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, it truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Jo Trazila.

On April 8, 2024, a total eclipse will be visible from the U.S. for the last time until 2045.

Trazila founded Total Eclipse DFW, a resource for all things related to the total eclipse coming this spring.

She said more than one million people are expected to travel into the region to witness it, meaning now is the time for those who want to participate to secure the eclipse glasses that make looking at the sun safe.

“We’re not going to have enough in supply. That’s what the American Astronomical Society is telling us is that the film is running low,” she said. “There are many fraudsters out there trying to make a buck and they are selling glasses that say they’re ISO compliant, say they’re NASA approved. Just a little hint here, NASA doesn’t approve anything, so if you see the NASA logo, run.”

And with eye damage at risk, Trazila said that’s a chance no one should take.

For more safety tips and a list of suppliers of safe filters and viewers, visit the American Astronomical Society.