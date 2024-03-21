Heavy traffic, massive crowds, and the view of a lifetime are what you can expect if you witness the total solar eclipse in Ennis.

Like trains that run through it, the path of totality passes right over Ennis, making it a prime place to watch the eclipse. Its population of 20,000 could bloom to as many as 200,000 all to witness darkness at noon.

“I-45 is likely to come to a complete standstill,” said Ennis City Manager Marty Nelson.

At an eclipse town hall Thursday, dozens of residents heard directly from city leaders.

“My message to you all would be, be as patient as possible,” said Ennis Police Chief Dustin Munn.

Officials say they're increasing police and fire staff, doubling ambulance service and that cell networks could be completely jammed along with streets and businesses that are typically closed on Mondays.

April Hopkins runs a bowling alley on the edge of town.

“Logistically that's where we're concerned. Looking at the parking, how to get our clients in and out safely, how to manage the influx,” said Hopkins.

Ashley Colunga, marketing and communications director for the City of Ennis, says there have been weekly meetings to prepare and that the city is ready to rise to the occasion.

“Our no. 1 goal is to make sure that everyone is safe and everyone has fun and that is for our residents and visitors alike,” said Colunga.