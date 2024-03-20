What type of viewing conditions can be expected in Texas for the solar eclipse?

A clear sky on April 8 would make for ideal viewing conditions for the solar eclipse coming to North Texas. But will that be the case?

Here's a look at what type of weather we typically see in early April.

During the first half of April, the early afternoon frequently has clouds.

Clear or mostly clear skies occur less than 30% of the time. A partly cloudy sky or high clouds are possible about 36% of the time.

Mostly cloudy or overcast skies resulting in poor viewing conditions only occur around 35% of the time.

Even if clouds are present, many aspects of the eclipse may still be visible. On average, better sky conditions occur in the Hill Country compared to North Texas.

On April 8, normal high temperatures are in the 70s with normal low temperatures in the 50s.

Rain chances are somewhat greater in Northeast Texas, but precipitation occurs about a third of the time regionwide.

Thunderstorms occur about 18% of the time. Severe weather peaks during the spring in our region, and those occurrences of thunder may include large hail, damaging winds, and flooding.

The incidence of tornadoes also peaks during the spring in North and Central Texas.

This all means that residents and visitors will have to stay weather aware as the eclipse nears.