World Series

World Series MVP Corey Seager serves fans at Arlington restaurant after championship parade

By Vince Sims

Some lucky fans got an extra special treat at Raising Cane's in Arlington Friday after the Rangers World Series championship parade.

Their order was taken by World Series MVP Corey Seager.

Some shared their heartfelt thoughts with him.

"I told him how much of a pleasure it was to watch him play this year,” Rangers fan Gage Picaso said. “Just seeing every moment at bat, I was cheering from the couch, in the stands, from wherever it was I was yelling Corey."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Others asked for a little something extra with their order.

"I said can I have a kid’s meal with an autograph,” 8-year-old Rangers fan Gabby Garcia said. “He autographed my ball."

The Rangers shortstop is loving all the support from the fans.

"Really special you know,” World Series MPV Corey Seager said. “It really shows what this community wanted and what they deserve. Just to be a part of it with the teammates is a bunch of fun."

For Seager playing baseball might be easier than taking orders.

"The hardest part was trying to figure out the system,” Seager said. “Wasn't too great at it. Figured it out a little bit but it was fun still."

Fans were crowded around outside the restaurant hoping to get a glimpse of the MVP.

For the lucky ones inside it's a meal they'll never forget.

"Oh it's awesome to be able to hang out with the Cookie Monster,” Rangers fan Priscilla Picaso said. “Can't beat it. It's just a lot of fun. It's a privilege it really is."

Seager is a two-time MVP which makes him just the fourth player ever to win the honor multiple times.  He's not sure being a part of that elite club will ever truly sink in.

"No, I don't think it ever does,” Seager said. “It's not really why you play the game. You play the games for the championships and that's what we got to celebrate today and that was a bunch of fun."

It's fun he'll continue to enjoy until it's time to get back to his real job of baseball next season.

Seager will be signing autographs Saturday, Nov. 4 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Academy Sports + Outdoors at 1665 North Town East Blvd. in Mesquite.

Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia will sign autographs Sunday, Nov. 5 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Academy Sports + Outdoor at 1101 West Arbrook Blvd. in Arlington.

The autograph sessions are free.

The players will only sign the provided autograph cards and will not be able to sign any outside items or merchandise.

2023 WORLD SERIES

World Series Nov 1

Texas Rangers celebrate first World Series win with estimated 600k at Arlington parade

World Series Nov 2

Here's your excuse note to attend the World Series Victory Parade

World Series Nov 1

At long last, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions

World Series Nov 1

Corey Seager joins Hall of Fame company with 2023 World Series MVP award

World Series Nov 1

‘You inspired me': Bruce Bochy hails Rangers' players after World Series win

World Series Nov 2

Watch: Rangers celebrate World Series title with Creed singalong

RANGERS FAN PHOTOS

isee@nbcdfw.com Oct 31

Rangers fan photos: Baby James and Texas Health Sports Medicine

isee@nbcdfw.com Oct 31

Generations of Rangers Fans: Oct. 30, 2023

isee@nbcdfw.com Oct 30

Rangers fan photos: Elliott family, Ethan and Tristan

This article tagged under:

World SeriesTexas Rangers
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us