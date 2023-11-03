World Series MVP Corey Seager serves fans at Arlington restaurant after championship parade

Some lucky fans got an extra special treat at Raising Cane's in Arlington Friday after the Rangers World Series championship parade.

Their order was taken by World Series MVP Corey Seager.

Some shared their heartfelt thoughts with him.

"I told him how much of a pleasure it was to watch him play this year,” Rangers fan Gage Picaso said. “Just seeing every moment at bat, I was cheering from the couch, in the stands, from wherever it was I was yelling Corey."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Others asked for a little something extra with their order.

"I said can I have a kid’s meal with an autograph,” 8-year-old Rangers fan Gabby Garcia said. “He autographed my ball."

The Rangers shortstop is loving all the support from the fans.

"Really special you know,” World Series MPV Corey Seager said. “It really shows what this community wanted and what they deserve. Just to be a part of it with the teammates is a bunch of fun."

For Seager playing baseball might be easier than taking orders.

"The hardest part was trying to figure out the system,” Seager said. “Wasn't too great at it. Figured it out a little bit but it was fun still."

Fans were crowded around outside the restaurant hoping to get a glimpse of the MVP.

For the lucky ones inside it's a meal they'll never forget.

"Oh it's awesome to be able to hang out with the Cookie Monster,” Rangers fan Priscilla Picaso said. “Can't beat it. It's just a lot of fun. It's a privilege it really is."

Seager is a two-time MVP which makes him just the fourth player ever to win the honor multiple times. He's not sure being a part of that elite club will ever truly sink in.

"No, I don't think it ever does,” Seager said. “It's not really why you play the game. You play the games for the championships and that's what we got to celebrate today and that was a bunch of fun."

It's fun he'll continue to enjoy until it's time to get back to his real job of baseball next season.

Seager will be signing autographs Saturday, Nov. 4 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Academy Sports + Outdoors at 1665 North Town East Blvd. in Mesquite.

Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia will sign autographs Sunday, Nov. 5 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Academy Sports + Outdoor at 1101 West Arbrook Blvd. in Arlington.

The autograph sessions are free.

The players will only sign the provided autograph cards and will not be able to sign any outside items or merchandise.