Skylines celebrate the Texas Rangers' World Series victory and it's EPIC

North Texans are used to seeing the Dallas skyline show the colors and logos of teams during games. During the Texas Rangers victory during Game 5 of the World Series, the Dallas skyline turned blue and red and showed the Rangers logo.

Adrienne Vonn, NBCDFW.com

Professional photographer Joseph Haubert snapped a photo of all the buildings bathed in Rangers colors with the Omni hotel and Reunion ball displaying the Rangers logo. "The Dallas skyline is so beautiful tonight!!!" Haubert said.

Other cities also celebrated.

In Las Vegas, the new Spehere immersive dome on the strip celebrated by turning into the biggest baseball on the planet with the Texas Rangers logo. On X (formerly known as Twitter) Sphere Vegas said "Congratulations to the Texas Rangers on their World Series win!"

Congratulations to the Texas Rangers on their World Series win! pic.twitter.com/3ytn8uGi8V — Sphere (@SphereVegas) November 2, 2023

And the Big Apple, where the Yankees are usually the biggest team in town, the iconic skyline was bathed in the Rangers' patriotic team colors.

The Empire State Building took to X to say "Shining in blue and red for the next hour in honor of the #WorldSeries champion Texas @Rangers"