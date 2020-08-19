Mavs Gaming Prepares for NBA 2K League Playoffs

Hundreds of thousands of dollars are on the line as the NBA 2K League playoffs are about to begin, with Mavs Gaming believe it has a real chance to win a championship.

“Anything short of the big prize is not an accomplishment,” said Mavs Gaming star Arteyo “Dime” Boyd. “A championship or bust.”

And led by Dimez, who is arguably the top NBA 2K player in the world, the Mavs Gaming team believes it has the opportunity to win the $420,000 prize associated with being crowned NBA 2K League champions, with a post-season that begins with a three-game series Thursday against Blazers Gaming. Mavs Gaming is relying heavily on its star player.

“It boosts our confidence,” said Mavs Gaming coach L.T. Fairley. “Dimez is a guy who has been in big games. Everything that comes with experience and a guy like himself, it takes pressure off my shoulders.”

He's been in big games, but still, a different feel for the NBA 2K League during these playoffs, as teams compete from home instead of on a stage.

But, if there ever was a competition that could thrive while embracing social distance, Dimez says this is it.

“I’m kind of doing the same thing that I was doing before COVID,” said Dimez. “I’m in the house all the time, gaming from my room, everything I have and need is in my house.”

Everything he needs at home, as Dimez and Mavs Gaming are full of confidence, hoping to bring home the big prize with a title-or-bust mentality.

“We have to go win this championship,” said Dimez. “I have to bring one back to Dallas and anything short of that is not acceptable.”