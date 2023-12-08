UIL releases classification cutoff numbers for 2024-2026, district realignments to follow

The University Interscholastic League revealed Friday their classification cutoff numbers for next February's biennial shakeup of athletic districts.

The districts are realigned every two years based on the student population at each school.

Our partners at The Dallas Morning News have highlighted a few schools that are expected to change classes next year, including Highland Park, Forney, Northwest, Kimball and Lancaster. Aledo appears to be staying where they are and DeSoto may be bumped down to 5A but could opt to compete in 6A. The paper said that DeSoto's decision would come later.

The conferences are created based on student population -- the cutoffs for 2024-26 are below.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Class 6A is one division. All other classes are divided into two divisions, I and II, again based on student population with schools with more students going into Division I and those with fewer students going into Division II.

CLASSIFICATION CUTOFFS

6A -- 2275 and above -- 247 schools

5A Division I -- 1903 - 2274 -- 128 schools

5A Division II -- 1315 - 1902 -- 122 schools

4A Division I -- 957 - 1314 -- 106 schools

4A Division II -- 545 - 956 -- 94 schools

3A Division I -- 369 - 544 -- 101 schools

3A Division II -- 254 - 368 -- 100 schools

2A Division I -- 181.5 - 253 -- 103 schools

2A Division II -- 105 - 181.4 -- 103 schools

1A Division I -- 61.5 - 104.9 -- 78 schools

1A Division II -- 61.4 and below -- 76 schools

CUTOFFS WITH SCHOOLS BY SPORT

6A: 2,275 and above -- 247 schools: 247 (Basketball); 247 (Football); 2454 (Volleyball)

5A: 1,315 - 2,274 -- 253 schools: 253 (Basketball); 250 (Football); 253 (Volleyball)

4A: 545 - 1,314 -- 218 schools: 216 (Basketball); 200 (Football); 216 (Volleyball)

3A: 254 - 544 -- 231 schools: 229 (Basketball); 201 (Football); 221 (Volleyball)

2A: 105 - 253 -- 226 schools: 226 (Basketball); 206 (Football); 170 (Volleyball)

1A: 104.9 and below -- 216 schools: 215 (Basketball); 154 (Football); 123 (Volleyball)

The UIL said in a statement Friday that enrollment figures were released earlier this week to increase transparency and provide for additional verification. These figures were submitted by school districts based on enrollment on Oct. 27, 2023. Enrollment numbers can be found here.

The 2024-26 alignments will be released on Feb. 1, 2024, for football, basketball, and volleyball. District alignments for other activities will be released at a later date. More information about UIL alignments can be found at http://www.uiltexas.org/alignments.