2023 Class 5A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

Below are the Class 5A high school football playoff sites, times and scores for the 2023 Texas High School Football Playoffs, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. To see other classes, use the links above or at the bottom of the page.
TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION I FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS
Region I
EP Del Valle (9-1) vs. Amarillo Tascosa (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. at El Paso’s Conquest Stadium
Midlothian (8-2) vs. Justin Northwest (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium
Abilene (8-2) vs. EP Hanks (6-4), Thursday 6 p.m. at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium
Denton Ryan (7-2) vs. Lake Belton (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Denton’s Collins Stadium
Aledo (10-0) vs. Killeen Shoemaker (7-3), Thursday 7 p.m. at Aledo’s Buchanan Stadium
Lubbock Cooper (7-3) vs. EP Parkland (6-4), Thursday 5 p.m. at Lubbock’s Pirate Stadium
Red Oak (10-0) vs. Burleson Centennial (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Red Oak’s Goodloe Stadium
EP Bel Air (8-2) vs. Amarillo (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at El Paso’s Highlander Stadium
Region II
Richland (10-0) vs. Frisco (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at North Richland Hills’ Birdville ISD FAAC
Barbers Hill (8-2) vs. McKinney North (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Mont Belvieu’s Eagle Stadium
Frisco Lone Star (9-1) vs. Dallas White (6-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at Frisco’s Ford Center
Forney (9-1) vs. Port Arthur Memorial (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Forney’s City Bank Stadium
Longview (9-1) vs. New Caney Porter (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
Frisco Reedy (9-1) vs. Carrollton Smith (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Frisco’s Ford Center
La Porte (8-2) vs. Lancaster (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Houston’s Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium
Mansfield Timberview (9-1) vs. Frisco Wakeland (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium
Region III
Galveston Ball (9-1) vs. Angleton (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Galveston’s Courville Stadium
New Braunfels Canyon (7-3) vs. Cedar Park (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium
Fulshear (10-0) vs. Houston Waltrip (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Rosenberg’s Traylor Stadium
A&M Consolidated (7-3) vs. SA Wagner (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at College Station’s Tigerland Stadium
College Station (9-1) vs. Boerne Champion (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at College Station’s Cougar Field
Magnolia (8-2) vs. Houston Sterling (7-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Magnolia’s Bulldog Stadium
Smithson Valley (9-1) vs. Georgetown (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Spring Branch’s Ranger Stadium
Magnolia West (6-4) vs. Houston Madison (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Houston’s Butler Stadium
Region IV
SA Southside (9-1) vs. Victoria West (4-6), Friday 7:30 p.m. at San Antonio’s Southside ISD Stadium
Harlingen South (7-3) vs. McAllen Memorial (7-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Harlingen’s Boggus Stadium
Corpus Christi Miller (10-0) vs. Laredo Martin (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium
Edinburg Vela (9-1) vs. Weslaco East (6-4), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Edinburg’s Flores Stadium
PSJA North (10-0) vs. Donna (6-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at Pharr’s PSJA Stadium
Victoria East (7-3) vs. Medina Valley (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium
Brownsville Veterans Memorial (8-2) vs. McAllen (7-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Brownsville’s Sams Stadium
SA Southwest (9-1) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Southwest Stadium
TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION II FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS
Region I
Canutillo (8-2) vs. Amarillo Palo Duro (4-5), Friday 3 p.m. at Canutillo’s Lowenberg Stadium
Grapevine (6-3) vs. Frisco Emerson (8-2), Thursday 7 p.m. at Grapevine’s Mustang-Panther Stadium
WF Rider (8-2) vs. EP Burges (2-8), Friday 4 p.m. at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium
Lake Dallas (9-1) vs. FW Arlington Heights (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Corinth’s Falcon Stadium
Argyle (7-2) vs. FW Wyatt (7-3), Thursday 7 p.m. at Argyle’s Eagle Stadium
Abilene Wylie (7-3) vs. EP Andress (4-6), Thursday 6:30 p.m. at Abilene’s Sandifer Stadium
Colleyville Heritage (9-1) vs. Denton (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. at Grapevine’s Mustang-Panther Stadium
EP Chapin (7-3) vs. Abilene Cooper (4-6) Friday 6:30 p.m. at El Paso’s Shaw Stadium
Region II
Midlothian Heritage (10-0) vs. Dallas Wilson (4-6), Thursday 7 p.m. at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium
Marshall (5-5) vs. Denison (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium
Dallas South Oak Cliff (8-2) vs. Everman (6-4), Thursday 7:30 p.m. at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium
Melissa (9-1) vs. Whitehouse (7-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Melissa’s Kenny Deel Stadium
Lovejoy (9-1) vs. Longview Pine Tree (6-4), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Lucas’ Leopard Stadium
Dallas Kimball (8-2) vs. Ennis (4-6) Friday 7 p.m. at Dallas’ Sprague Stadium
Texarkana (9-1) vs. Terrell (7-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Texarkana’s Tiger Stadium
Mansfield Summit (7-3) vs. Seagoville (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Mansfield’s Anderson Stadium
Region III
Port Neches-Groves (9-1) vs. Brenham (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Port Neches’ Indian Stadium
Austin McCallum (7-3) vs. Leander Rouse (7-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Austin’s House Park Stadium
Montgomery Lake Creek (10-0) vs. Nederland (4-6), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Montgomery’s Montgomery ISD Stadium
Waco University (7-3) vs. Austin Crockett (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium
Belton (9-1) vs. Austin Travis (6-4), Thursday 7:30 p.m. at Belton’s Tiger Field
Richmond Randle (9-1) vs. Fort Bend Marshall (8-2), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Rosenberg’s Traylor Stadium
Austin LBJ (7-2) vs. Pflugerville (3-7), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Austin’s Nelson Field
Texas City (9-1) vs. Huntsville (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Texas City’s Stingaree Stadium
Region IV
SA Pieper (9-1) vs. SA Sam Houston (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Warrior Coliseum
Mission Veterans Memorial (6-4) vs. Pharr Valley View (3-7), Friday 7 p.m. at Mission’s Landry Stadium
Alamo Heights (10-0) vs. Lockhart (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. at Alamo Heights’ Orem Stadium
Gregory-Portland (8-2) vs. Roma (9-1), Friday 7 p.m. at Portland’s Wildcat Stadium
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (8-2) vs. PSJA Memorial (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi’s Hornet Stadium
SA Burbank (9-1) vs. SA Veterans Memorial (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s San Antonio ISD Sports Complex
Mission Sharyland Pioneer (9-1) vs. Edcouch-Elsa (4-6), Thursday 7 p.m. at Mission’s Thompson Stadium
Liberty Hill (6-4) vs. SA Harlandale (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Liberty Hill’s Panther Stadium
