2023 Class 5A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

Below are the Class 5A high school football playoff sites, times and scores for the 2023 Texas High School Football Playoffs, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. To see other classes, use the links above or at the bottom of the page.

TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION I FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS

Region I

EP Del Valle (9-1) vs. Amarillo Tascosa (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. at El Paso’s Conquest Stadium

Midlothian (8-2) vs. Justin Northwest (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium

Abilene (8-2) vs. EP Hanks (6-4), Thursday 6 p.m. at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium

Denton Ryan (7-2) vs. Lake Belton (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Denton’s Collins Stadium

Aledo (10-0) vs. Killeen Shoemaker (7-3), Thursday 7 p.m. at Aledo’s Buchanan Stadium

Lubbock Cooper (7-3) vs. EP Parkland (6-4), Thursday 5 p.m. at Lubbock’s Pirate Stadium

Red Oak (10-0) vs. Burleson Centennial (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Red Oak’s Goodloe Stadium

EP Bel Air (8-2) vs. Amarillo (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at El Paso’s Highlander Stadium



Region II

Richland (10-0) vs. Frisco (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at North Richland Hills’ Birdville ISD FAAC

Barbers Hill (8-2) vs. McKinney North (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Mont Belvieu’s Eagle Stadium

Frisco Lone Star (9-1) vs. Dallas White (6-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at Frisco’s Ford Center

Forney (9-1) vs. Port Arthur Memorial (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Forney’s City Bank Stadium

Longview (9-1) vs. New Caney Porter (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Frisco Reedy (9-1) vs. Carrollton Smith (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Frisco’s Ford Center

La Porte (8-2) vs. Lancaster (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Houston’s Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium

Mansfield Timberview (9-1) vs. Frisco Wakeland (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium



Region III

Galveston Ball (9-1) vs. Angleton (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Galveston’s Courville Stadium

New Braunfels Canyon (7-3) vs. Cedar Park (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium

Fulshear (10-0) vs. Houston Waltrip (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Rosenberg’s Traylor Stadium

A&M Consolidated (7-3) vs. SA Wagner (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at College Station’s Tigerland Stadium

College Station (9-1) vs. Boerne Champion (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at College Station’s Cougar Field

Magnolia (8-2) vs. Houston Sterling (7-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Magnolia’s Bulldog Stadium

Smithson Valley (9-1) vs. Georgetown (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Spring Branch’s Ranger Stadium

Magnolia West (6-4) vs. Houston Madison (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Houston’s Butler Stadium



Region IV

SA Southside (9-1) vs. Victoria West (4-6), Friday 7:30 p.m. at San Antonio’s Southside ISD Stadium

Harlingen South (7-3) vs. McAllen Memorial (7-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Harlingen’s Boggus Stadium

Corpus Christi Miller (10-0) vs. Laredo Martin (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium

Edinburg Vela (9-1) vs. Weslaco East (6-4), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Edinburg’s Flores Stadium

PSJA North (10-0) vs. Donna (6-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at Pharr’s PSJA Stadium

Victoria East (7-3) vs. Medina Valley (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium

Brownsville Veterans Memorial (8-2) vs. McAllen (7-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Brownsville’s Sams Stadium

SA Southwest (9-1) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Southwest Stadium

TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION II FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS

Region I

Canutillo (8-2) vs. Amarillo Palo Duro (4-5), Friday 3 p.m. at Canutillo’s Lowenberg Stadium

Grapevine (6-3) vs. Frisco Emerson (8-2), Thursday 7 p.m. at Grapevine’s Mustang-Panther Stadium

WF Rider (8-2) vs. EP Burges (2-8), Friday 4 p.m. at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium

Lake Dallas (9-1) vs. FW Arlington Heights (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Corinth’s Falcon Stadium

Argyle (7-2) vs. FW Wyatt (7-3), Thursday 7 p.m. at Argyle’s Eagle Stadium

Abilene Wylie (7-3) vs. EP Andress (4-6), Thursday 6:30 p.m. at Abilene’s Sandifer Stadium

Colleyville Heritage (9-1) vs. Denton (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. at Grapevine’s Mustang-Panther Stadium

EP Chapin (7-3) vs. Abilene Cooper (4-6) Friday 6:30 p.m. at El Paso’s Shaw Stadium



Region II

Midlothian Heritage (10-0) vs. Dallas Wilson (4-6), Thursday 7 p.m. at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium

Marshall (5-5) vs. Denison (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium

Dallas South Oak Cliff (8-2) vs. Everman (6-4), Thursday 7:30 p.m. at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium

Melissa (9-1) vs. Whitehouse (7-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Melissa’s Kenny Deel Stadium

Lovejoy (9-1) vs. Longview Pine Tree (6-4), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Lucas’ Leopard Stadium

Dallas Kimball (8-2) vs. Ennis (4-6) Friday 7 p.m. at Dallas’ Sprague Stadium

Texarkana (9-1) vs. Terrell (7-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Texarkana’s Tiger Stadium

Mansfield Summit (7-3) vs. Seagoville (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Mansfield’s Anderson Stadium



Region III

Port Neches-Groves (9-1) vs. Brenham (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Port Neches’ Indian Stadium

Austin McCallum (7-3) vs. Leander Rouse (7-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Austin’s House Park Stadium

Montgomery Lake Creek (10-0) vs. Nederland (4-6), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Montgomery’s Montgomery ISD Stadium

Waco University (7-3) vs. Austin Crockett (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

Belton (9-1) vs. Austin Travis (6-4), Thursday 7:30 p.m. at Belton’s Tiger Field

Richmond Randle (9-1) vs. Fort Bend Marshall (8-2), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Rosenberg’s Traylor Stadium

Austin LBJ (7-2) vs. Pflugerville (3-7), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Austin’s Nelson Field

Texas City (9-1) vs. Huntsville (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Texas City’s Stingaree Stadium



Region IV

SA Pieper (9-1) vs. SA Sam Houston (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Warrior Coliseum

Mission Veterans Memorial (6-4) vs. Pharr Valley View (3-7), Friday 7 p.m. at Mission’s Landry Stadium

Alamo Heights (10-0) vs. Lockhart (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. at Alamo Heights’ Orem Stadium

Gregory-Portland (8-2) vs. Roma (9-1), Friday 7 p.m. at Portland’s Wildcat Stadium

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (8-2) vs. PSJA Memorial (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi’s Hornet Stadium

SA Burbank (9-1) vs. SA Veterans Memorial (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s San Antonio ISD Sports Complex

Mission Sharyland Pioneer (9-1) vs. Edcouch-Elsa (4-6), Thursday 7 p.m. at Mission’s Thompson Stadium

Liberty Hill (6-4) vs. SA Harlandale (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Liberty Hill’s Panther Stadium