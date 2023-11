2023 Class 4A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

Below are the Class 4A high school football playoff sites, times and scores for the 2023 Texas High School Football Playoffs, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. To see other classes, use the links above or at the bottom of the page.

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION I FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS

BI-DISTRICT ROUND (NOV. 9-11)

Region I

EP Riverside (8-2) vs. Big Spring (2-8), Thursday 7 p.m. at Fort Stockton’s Panther Stadium

Springtown (7-3) vs. Hereford (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Snyder’s Tiger Stadium

Brownwood (9-1) vs. San Elizario (2-7), Thursday 6 p.m. at Brownwood’s Gordon Wood Stadium

Canyon Randall (6-4) vs. Burkburnett (3-7), Friday 7 p.m. at Childress’ Fair Park Stadium

Canyon (8-2) vs. Wichita Falls (2-8), Thursday 7 p.m. at Childress’ Fair Park Stadium

Lubbock Estacado (8-2) vs. EP Bowie (7-3), Friday 6 p.m. at Pecos’ Eagle Stadium

Decatur (6-4) vs. Dumas (4-6), Thursday 7 p.m. at Snyder’s Tiger Stadium

EP Austin (5-5) vs. Andrews (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Artesia, NM’s Bulldog Bowl



Region II

Stephenville (8-2) vs. FW Western Hills (5-5), Thursday 7:30 p.m. at Stephenville’s Tarleton Memorial Stadium

Sulphur Springs (8-2) vs. Dallas Carter (7-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium

Kennedale (7-3) vs. Alvarado (6-4) Thursday 7 p.m. at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium

Celina (9-1) vs. Paris (4-6), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Allen’s Eagle Stadium

Frisco Panther Creek (9-1) vs. Kaufman (3-7), Thursday 7 p.m. at Murphy’s Kimbrough Stadium

FW Dunbar (7-3) vs. Waco La Vega (6-4), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium

Anna (9-1) vs. Wilmer-Hutchins (7-3), Thursday 7:30 p.m. at Anna’s Coyote Stadium

China Spring (7-3) vs. Lake Worth (6-4), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium



Region III

Kilgore (9-1) vs. Livingston (2-8), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Carthage’s Bulldog Stadium

Bay City (7-3) vs. Houston North Forest (7-3), Saturday 6 p.m. at Houston’s Delmar Stadium

Lumberton (7-3) vs. Athens (6-4), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium

Houston Yates (8-2) vs. Needville (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Katy’s Rhodes Stadium

Houston Worthing (8-2) vs. El Campo (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at El Campo’s Ricebird Stadium

Little Cypress-Mauriceville (6-4) vs. Tyler Chapel Hill (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Nacogdoches’ Dragon Stadium

Iowa Colony (10-0) vs. Houston Furr (6-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field

Lindale (6-4) vs. Vidor (6-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium



Region IV

SA Davenport (7-3) vs. Fredericksburg (3-7), Thursday 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Davenport High Stadium

CC Calallen (7-3) vs. Beeville Jones (7-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Corpus Christi’s Danaher Stadium

Boerne (9-1) vs. Taylor (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Dripping Springs’ Tiger Stadium

La Vernia (8-2) vs. Tuloso-Midway (8-2), Friday 7:30 p.m. at La Vernia’s Bear Stadium

Port Lavaca Calhoun (6-4) vs. Zapata (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Three Rivers’ Bulldog Stadium

Somerset (6-4) vs. Burnet (7-3), Thursday 7:30 p.m. at San Marcos’ Rattler Stadium

Alice (8-2) vs. Rockport-Fulton (2-8), Friday 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium

Lampasas (8-2) vs. Uvalde (6-4), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Boerne’s Boerne ISD Stadium

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION II FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS

BI-DISTRICT ROUND (NOV. 9-11)

Region I

Monahans (10-0) vs. Borger (4-6), Thursday 7 p.m. at Wolfforth’s Peoples Bank Stadium

Godley (5-5) vs. Sweetwater (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Brownwood’s Gordon Wood Stadium

Canyon West Plains (9-1) vs. Clint (4-6), Thursday 7 p.m. at Seminole’s Wigwam Stadium

Graham (9-1) vs. Hillsboro (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Aledo’s Buchanan Stadium

WF Hirschi (5-4) vs. Benbrook (6-4), Friday 8 p.m. at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium

Seminole (9-1) vs. Pecos (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Odessa’s Ratliff Stadium

Glen Rose (6-4) vs. Midland Greenwood (3-7), Friday 7 p.m. at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium

Fort Stockton (9-1) vs. Perryton (3-7), Friday 7 p.m. at Lubbock’s Pirate Stadium



Region II

Aubrey (6-3) vs. Quinlan Ford (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Princeton’s Hendrix Stadium

Van (7-3) vs. Longview Spring Hill (4-6), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Tyler’s Rose Stadium

Sunnyvale (8-2) vs. Krum (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Princeton’s Hendrix Stadium

Gilmer (7-3) vs. Center (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium

Texarkana Pleasant Grove (10-0) vs. Rusk (6-4), Friday 6:30 p.m. at Texarkana’s Hawk Stadium

Caddo Mills (7-3) vs. Farmersville (6-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Greenville’s Cotton Ford Stadium

Carthage (10-0) vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (3-6), Thursday 7 p.m. at Longview’s Pirate Stadium

Van Alstyne (6-3) vs. Wills Point (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Murphy’s Kimbrough Stadium



Region III

Silsbee (10-0) vs. Sealy (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

Gonzales (6-3) vs. Gatesville (6-4), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Hutto’s Hutto Memorial Stadium

Bellville (10-0) vs. West Orange-Stark (5-5), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Huffman’s Falcon Stadium

Madisonville (8-2) vs. La Grange (3-7), Thursday 7 p.m. at Bryan’s Green Stadium

Waco Connally (7-3) vs. Giddings (3-7), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Bryan’s Green Stadium

West Columbia (5-5) vs. Jasper (6-4), Thursday at 7 p.m. at Huffman’s Falcon Stadium

Cuero (10-0) vs. Robinson (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

Hamshire-Fannett (9-1) vs. Brookshire Royal (5-5), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Deer Park’s Abshire Stadium



Region IV

Wimberley (10-0) vs. Pearsall (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Alamo Heights’ Orem Stadium

Raymondville (3-6) vs. Orange Grove (6-4), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Falfurrias’ Jersey Bull Stadium

Bandera (9-1) vs. Jarrell (3-7), Friday 7 p.m. at San Marcos’ Rattler Stadium

Ingleside (9-1) vs. Rio Grande City Grulla (4-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Hebbronville’s Gruy Stadium

Sinton (7-2) vs. Bishop (2-7), Thursday 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium

Devine (6-4) vs. Lago Vista (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

Port Isabel (8-2) vs. Robstown (3-7), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Port Isabel’s Tarpon Stadium

Geronimo Navarro (7-3) vs. San Antonio YMLA (5-5), Friday 7:30 p.m. at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium