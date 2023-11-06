2023 Class 3A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

Below are the Class 3A high school football playoff sites, times and scores for the 2023 Texas High School Football Playoffs, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. To see other classes, use the links above or at the bottom of the page.

TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION I FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS

BI-DISTRICT ROUND (NOV. 9-11)

Region I

Denver City (6-4) vs. Dalhart (7-3), Thursday 8 p.m. at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field

Paradise (9-1) vs. Vernon (8-2), Thursday 7 p.m. at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium

Bushland (9-1) vs. Brownfield (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Plainview’s Sherwood Memorial Stadium

Tuscola Jim Ned (8-2) vs. Whitesboro (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Burleson’s Burleson Stadium

Clyde (9-1) vs. Peaster (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. at Dublin’s Cervetto Stadium

Shallowater (5-5) vs. Slaton (2-8), Friday 7 p.m. at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field

Brock (7-3) vs. Iowa Park (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. at Graham’s Newton Field

Lamesa (2-8) vs. Muleshoe (8-2), Friday 8 p.m. at Littlefield’s Wildcat Stadium



Region II

Winnsboro (9-0) vs. Atlanta (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Teague (7-3) vs. West (7-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Belton’s Crusader Stadium

Tatum (5-4) vs. Commerce (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Lindale’s Eagle Stadium

Whitney (9-1) vs. Groesbeck (7-3), Saturday 2 p.m. at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

Grandview (9-1) vs. Fairfield (3-7), Thursday 7 p.m. at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium

Jefferson (7-2) vs. Pottsboro (8-2), Thursday 7 p.m. at Paris’ Wildcat Stadium

Malakoff (10-0) vs. Maypearl (7-3), Thursday 7 p.m. at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium

Mount Vernon (7-3) vs. Gladewater (3-7), Friday 7 p.m. at Longview’s Pirate Stadium



Region III

Diboll (8-2) vs. Buna (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium

Hitchcock (9-1) vs. Little River-Academy (8-2), Thursday 7:30 p.m. at College Station’s Cougar Field

Kirbyville (8-2) vs. Shepherd (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium

Franklin (9-1) vs. Hallettsville (7-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium

Lorena (8-2) vs. Yoakum (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at College Station’s Tigerland Stadium

East Chambers (8-2) vs. Palestine Westwood (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

Columbus (10-0) vs. Rockdale (3-7), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

Woodville (7-3) vs. Orangefield (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Lumberton’s Raider Stadium



Region IV

Universal City Randolph (9-1) vs. Crystal City (2-8), Thursday 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Edgewood Veterans Stadium

Lyford (9-1) vs. Vanderbilt Industrial (6-3), Thursday 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi’s Warrior Stadium

Jourdanton (10-0) vs. Marion (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Converse’s Rutledge Stadium

Edna (7-2) vs. Rio Hondo (6-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at Portland’s Wildcat Stadium

Goliad (8-2) vs. Falfurrias (5-5), Thursday 7:30 p.m. at Odem’s Owl Stadium

Hondo (9-1) vs. San Antonio Cole (6-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

San Diego (8-1) vs. London (6-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at San Diego’s Vaqueros Stadium

Blanco (8-2) vs. Lytle (7-3), Thursday 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Comalander Stadium

TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION II FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS

BI-DISTRICT ROUND (NOV. 9-11)

Region I

Crane (7-3) vs. San Angelo TLC (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Roscoe’s Plowboy Field

Lubbock Roosevelt (7-3) vs. Friona (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Tulia’s Younger Field

Wall (8-2) vs. Tornillo (0-9), Friday 6 p.m. at Wall’s Hawk Stadium

Childress (7-3) vs. Abernathy (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Floydada’s Tyer Stadium

Canadian (10-0) vs. Littlefield (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Amarillo’s Bivins Stadium

Early (5-5) vs. Odessa Compass (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. at San Angelo’s San Angelo Stadium

Idalou (6-4) vs. Spearman (4-6), Friday 4 p.m. at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium

Alpine (5-5) vs. Brady (3-7), Friday 7 p.m. at Big Lake’s Bird Memorial Stadium



Region II

Jacksboro (10-0) vs. Callisburg (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium

Bells (8-1) vs. Mildred (6-3), Thursday 7 p.m. at Royse City’s Royse City ISD Stadium

Holliday (9-1) vs. Eastland (3-7), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium

Palmer (6-3) vs. Leonard (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Allen’s Eagle Stadium

Scurry-Rosser (10-0) vs. Blue Ridge (4-6), Thursday 7 p.m. at Forney’s City Bank Stadium

Henrietta (6-3) vs. Comanche (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium

Gunter (10-0) vs. Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership (3-6), Thursday 7 p.m. at Richardson’s Eagle-Mustang Stadium

Millsap (5-4) vs. Wichita Falls City View (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Bridgeport’s Bull Memorial Stadium



Region III

West Rusk (8-2) vs. Redwater (4-6), Thursday 7 p.m. at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium

Anderson-Shiro (9-1) vs. New Diana (7-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium

Hooks (9-0) vs. Edgewood (4-6), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium

Daingerfield (7-3) vs. New Waverly (4-6), Thursday 7:30 p.m. at Henderson’s Lion Stadium

Gilmer Harmony (8-2) vs. Hemphill (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl

De Kalb (7-2) vs. Arp (7-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Winnsboro’s Red Raider Stadium

Newton (8-0) vs. Queen City (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Timpson’s Eakin Stadium

Troup (9-1) vs. New Boston (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium



Region IV

Rogers (7-3) vs. Van Vleck (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. at La Grange’s Leopard Stadium

Taft (6-4) vs. Comfort (5-5), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Floresville’s Eschenburg Field

Tidehaven (9-0) vs. Buffalo (3-7), Thursday 6:30 p.m. at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

Dilley (7-2) vs. Santa Rosa (6-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Laredo’s Shirley Field

Poth (9-1) vs. Hebbronville (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. at Mathis’ Pirate Stadium

East Bernard (7-3) vs. Clifton (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Taylor’s Taylor Stadium

Odem (7-2) vs. Natalia (3-7), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Jourdanton’s Indian Stadium

Lexington (7-3) vs. Boling (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Hallettsville Brahma Memorial Stadium