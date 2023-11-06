2023 Class 3A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

Below are the Class 3A high school football playoff sites, times and scores for the 2023 Texas High School Football Playoffs, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. To see other classes, use the links above or at the bottom of the page.
TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION I FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS
BI-DISTRICT ROUND (NOV. 9-11)
Region I
Denver City (6-4) vs. Dalhart (7-3), Thursday 8 p.m. at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field
Paradise (9-1) vs. Vernon (8-2), Thursday 7 p.m. at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium
Bushland (9-1) vs. Brownfield (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Plainview’s Sherwood Memorial Stadium
Tuscola Jim Ned (8-2) vs. Whitesboro (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Burleson’s Burleson Stadium
Clyde (9-1) vs. Peaster (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. at Dublin’s Cervetto Stadium
Shallowater (5-5) vs. Slaton (2-8), Friday 7 p.m. at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field
Brock (7-3) vs. Iowa Park (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. at Graham’s Newton Field
Lamesa (2-8) vs. Muleshoe (8-2), Friday 8 p.m. at Littlefield’s Wildcat Stadium
Region II
Winnsboro (9-0) vs. Atlanta (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
Teague (7-3) vs. West (7-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Belton’s Crusader Stadium
Tatum (5-4) vs. Commerce (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Lindale’s Eagle Stadium
Whitney (9-1) vs. Groesbeck (7-3), Saturday 2 p.m. at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium
Grandview (9-1) vs. Fairfield (3-7), Thursday 7 p.m. at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium
Jefferson (7-2) vs. Pottsboro (8-2), Thursday 7 p.m. at Paris’ Wildcat Stadium
Malakoff (10-0) vs. Maypearl (7-3), Thursday 7 p.m. at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium
Mount Vernon (7-3) vs. Gladewater (3-7), Friday 7 p.m. at Longview’s Pirate Stadium
Region III
Diboll (8-2) vs. Buna (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium
Hitchcock (9-1) vs. Little River-Academy (8-2), Thursday 7:30 p.m. at College Station’s Cougar Field
Kirbyville (8-2) vs. Shepherd (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium
Franklin (9-1) vs. Hallettsville (7-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium
Lorena (8-2) vs. Yoakum (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at College Station’s Tigerland Stadium
East Chambers (8-2) vs. Palestine Westwood (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
Columbus (10-0) vs. Rockdale (3-7), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium
Woodville (7-3) vs. Orangefield (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Lumberton’s Raider Stadium
Region IV
Universal City Randolph (9-1) vs. Crystal City (2-8), Thursday 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Edgewood Veterans Stadium
Lyford (9-1) vs. Vanderbilt Industrial (6-3), Thursday 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi’s Warrior Stadium
Jourdanton (10-0) vs. Marion (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Converse’s Rutledge Stadium
Edna (7-2) vs. Rio Hondo (6-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at Portland’s Wildcat Stadium
Goliad (8-2) vs. Falfurrias (5-5), Thursday 7:30 p.m. at Odem’s Owl Stadium
Hondo (9-1) vs. San Antonio Cole (6-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium
San Diego (8-1) vs. London (6-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at San Diego’s Vaqueros Stadium
Blanco (8-2) vs. Lytle (7-3), Thursday 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Comalander Stadium
TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION II FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS
BI-DISTRICT ROUND (NOV. 9-11)
Region I
Crane (7-3) vs. San Angelo TLC (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Roscoe’s Plowboy Field
Lubbock Roosevelt (7-3) vs. Friona (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Tulia’s Younger Field
Wall (8-2) vs. Tornillo (0-9), Friday 6 p.m. at Wall’s Hawk Stadium
Childress (7-3) vs. Abernathy (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Floydada’s Tyer Stadium
Canadian (10-0) vs. Littlefield (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Amarillo’s Bivins Stadium
Early (5-5) vs. Odessa Compass (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. at San Angelo’s San Angelo Stadium
Idalou (6-4) vs. Spearman (4-6), Friday 4 p.m. at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium
Alpine (5-5) vs. Brady (3-7), Friday 7 p.m. at Big Lake’s Bird Memorial Stadium
Region II
Jacksboro (10-0) vs. Callisburg (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium
Bells (8-1) vs. Mildred (6-3), Thursday 7 p.m. at Royse City’s Royse City ISD Stadium
Holliday (9-1) vs. Eastland (3-7), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium
Palmer (6-3) vs. Leonard (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Allen’s Eagle Stadium
Scurry-Rosser (10-0) vs. Blue Ridge (4-6), Thursday 7 p.m. at Forney’s City Bank Stadium
Henrietta (6-3) vs. Comanche (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium
Gunter (10-0) vs. Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership (3-6), Thursday 7 p.m. at Richardson’s Eagle-Mustang Stadium
Millsap (5-4) vs. Wichita Falls City View (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Bridgeport’s Bull Memorial Stadium
Region III
West Rusk (8-2) vs. Redwater (4-6), Thursday 7 p.m. at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium
Anderson-Shiro (9-1) vs. New Diana (7-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium
Hooks (9-0) vs. Edgewood (4-6), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium
Daingerfield (7-3) vs. New Waverly (4-6), Thursday 7:30 p.m. at Henderson’s Lion Stadium
Gilmer Harmony (8-2) vs. Hemphill (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl
De Kalb (7-2) vs. Arp (7-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Winnsboro’s Red Raider Stadium
Newton (8-0) vs. Queen City (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Timpson’s Eakin Stadium
Troup (9-1) vs. New Boston (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium
Region IV
Rogers (7-3) vs. Van Vleck (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. at La Grange’s Leopard Stadium
Taft (6-4) vs. Comfort (5-5), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Floresville’s Eschenburg Field
Tidehaven (9-0) vs. Buffalo (3-7), Thursday 6:30 p.m. at Katy’s Legacy Stadium
Dilley (7-2) vs. Santa Rosa (6-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Laredo’s Shirley Field
Poth (9-1) vs. Hebbronville (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. at Mathis’ Pirate Stadium
East Bernard (7-3) vs. Clifton (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Taylor’s Taylor Stadium
Odem (7-2) vs. Natalia (3-7), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Jourdanton’s Indian Stadium
Lexington (7-3) vs. Boling (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Hallettsville Brahma Memorial Stadium
