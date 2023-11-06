2023 Class 1A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

Below are the Class 1A high school football playoff sites, times and scores for the 2023 Texas High School Football Playoffs, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. To see other classes, use the links above or at the bottom of the page.

2023 Playoffs Schedules and Results: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A

TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS

BI-DISTRICT ROUND (NOV. 9-11)

Region I

Miami vs. Nazareth, 8 p.m. Friday at White Deer

Springlake-Earth vs. Valley, TBD

Knox City vs. Kress, TBD

Happy vs. Follett, 6 p.m. Friday at White Deer



Region II

Whiteface vs. Van Horn, TBD

Borden County vs. Ira, TBD

Westbrook vs. Rankin, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Garden City

Buena Vista vs. O’Donnell, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Garden City



Region III

Gordon vs. Saint Jo, 7 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford

Milford vs. Penelope, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Coolidge

Abbott vs. Avalon, 7 p.m. Thursday at Blum

Union Hill vs. Bryson, 7 p.m. Friday at S&S Consolidated



Region IV

Irion County vs. May, 7 p.m. Friday at Robert Lee

Leverett’s Chapel vs. Leakey, 3 p.m. Saturday at Zephyr

Medina vs. Chester, TBD

Jonesboro vs. Robert Lee, 7 p.m. Thursday at Zephyr

TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS

BI-DISTRICT ROUND (NOV. 9-11)

Region I

Silverton vs. Amherst, TBD

Balmorhea vs. Loop, TBD

Klondike vs. Sierra Blanca, TBD

Whitharral vs. Groom, TBD



Region II

Jayton vs. Crowell, 7 p.m. Friday at Guthrie

Throckmorton vs. Strawn, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Breckenridge

Newcastle vs. Woodson, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Woodson

Benjamin vs. Motley County, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Matador



Region III

Oakwood vs. Kopperl, TBD

Oglesby vs. Walnut Springs, 7 p.m. Friday at Valley Mills

Iredell vs. Calvert, 7 p.m. Friday at Jonesboro

Bynum vs. Apple Springs, TBD



Region IV

Loraine vs. Paint Rock, TBD

Zephyr vs. Cherokee, 7 p.m. Friday at San Saba

Richland Springs vs. Sidney, TBD

Rising Star vs. Bronte, TBD