Texas HS Football Player Who Blindsided Referee Faces Assault Charges; Team Pulled From Playoffs

Pairings and results for the 2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs are available here. See Schedules: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A | 6A | Rules

A Texas high school football player who charged onto the field and blindsided a referee after being ejected from a game Thursday night faces assault charges, and his team has been pulled from the playoffs which were to begin next week.

Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School had been ejected for a late hit and unsportsmanlike conduct during the first half of the game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.

After the referee announced the ejection, the video showed Duron being chased by another player and a coach as he ran from the sideline and slammed the official into the turf.

The referee was evaluated for a concussion by medical personnel at the stadium.

Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers.

Download our free NBC DFW mobile app for Apple and Android to get the latest breaking news and weather coverage.

The game resumed after a delay, with Edinburg winning 35-21 to advance to the playoffs.

Friday the school district said it was removing the Edinburg High School football team from the playoffs and released this statement:

"The district has decided to remove the Edinburg High School football team from the playoffs after an unexpected incident involving a student that occurred during a football game on Dec. 3, 2020. We extend a sincere apology to the referee and his family. On behalf of the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees and administration, we apologize to the athletes, staff, and our school community.

We will take the appropriate disciplinary action once we understand the facts and circumstances underlining this incident. The district takes these matters very seriously; however, we cannot comment further on a pending investigation."

Duron is now facing assault charges.

The District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season, Duron is also the Bobcats' kicker and punter and a star wrestler.