Three Candidates Vying to Replace Term-Limited Plano Mayor LaRosiliere

Three candidates are on the ballot to replace Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, whose tenure comes to an end after eight years due to term limits.

LaRosiliere, first elected in 2013, visited in February with NBC 5 political reporter Julie Fine and Gromer Jeffers of The Dallas Morning News about his time as mayor.

Plano – Mayor % reporting

Lily Bao

Bao is a realtor and the Plano City Council member for Place 7, a position to which she was elected in 2019. Bao previously ran for mayor in 2017, losing to LaRosiliere. According to her campaign website, Bao has held several positions in the community in addition to her city council seat, including on the Collin County Myers Park & Event Center Advisory Board, the Plano Housing Authority Advisory Board and the Plano ISD Diversity Advisory Committee. She is also a member of the Plano Chamber of Commerce.

Online- Lily Bao for Mayor

Twitter- @lilyforplano

John Muns

Muns is a Plano businessman who has served in multiple civic roles, including on the Plano ISD Board of Trustees, the planning and zoning commission, and the YMCA, Plano Orchestra and civic center boards. Muns has lived in Plano for 50 years and has the endorsements of five former mayors, according to NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Online- John Muns for Mayor

Twitter- No Twitter page was found for this candidate

Lydia Ortega

Ortega is a retired economics professor, who came to Plano from California, according to her campgain website. She touts her economic background and says she will work to keep "Plano an affordable, suburban community of excellence."

Online- Lydia Ortega for Mayor

Twitter- @Ortega4Plano

