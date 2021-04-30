May 1 Election Results: School District Propositions, Bonds

Many local independent school districts have propositions on the May 1 ballot, some worth hundreds of millions of dollars the districts say they need to continue growing.

School district propositions from the counties of Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant are grouped alphabetically below.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Results will be available after 7 p.m. on Election Day.

School District Props

Allen ISD

Proposition A: Authorizing the Board of Trustees of the Allen Independent School District to purchase attendance credit from the State using local tax revenues.

Allen ISD – Proposition A % reporting

Azle ISD

Proposition A: The issuance of $46,833,000 of bonds by the Azle Independent School District for a new elementary campus and renovations and improvements to Eagle Heights Elementary; Liberty Elementary and Hoover Elementary and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Azle ISD – Proposition A % reporting

Proposition B: The issuance of $41,852,000 of bonds by the Azle Independent School District for improvements to Azle High School consisting of science classrooms and labs, kitchen, cafeteria, fine arts department and co-educational fieldhouse and the levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Azle ISD – Proposition B % reporting

Proposition C: The issuance of $16,918,000 of bonds by the Azle Independent School District for improvements to Hornet Stadium and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Azle ISD – Proposition C % reporting

Farmersville ISD

Proposition A: The issuance of $65,000,000 of bonds by the Farmersville Independent School District for school facilities and the purchase of land and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

Farmersville ISD – Proposition A % reporting

Godley ISD

Proposition A: The issuance of $168,500,000 of bonds by the Godley Independent School District for the construction, renovation, acquisition, and equipment of school facilities in the District, including the acquisition of land there for, the acquisition of new school buses, the retrofitting of school buses with emergency, safety or security equipment, and the purchase or retrofitting of vehicles to be used for emergency, safety or security purposes, and levying the tax payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Godley ISD – Proposition A % reporting

McKinney ISD

Proposition A: Authorizing the board of trustees of the McKinney Independent School District to purchase attendance credit from the state with local tax revenues.

McKinney ISD – Proposition A % reporting

Proposition B: Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.5064 per $100 valuation in McKinney Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 1.95% percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $3,473,709.

McKinney ISD – Proposition B % reporting

Proposition C: The issuance of $245,000,000 of bonds by the McKinney Independent School District for school facilities and the purchase of land and buses and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

McKinney ISD – Proposition C % reporting

Proposition D: The issuance of $30,000,000 of bonds by the McKinney Independent School District for technology and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

McKinney ISD – Proposition D % reporting

Melissa ISD

Proposition A: The issuance of $400,000,000 of bonds by the Melissa Independent School District for the construction, acquisition and equipment of school buildings in the district including the purchase of new school buses and the purchase of necessary sites for school buildings. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed. This is a property tax increase.

Melissa ISD – Proposition A % reporting

Northwest ISD

Proposition A: The issuance of $712,400,000 of bonds by the Northwest Independent School District for school facilities and the purchase of land, buses and vehicles and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

% reporting

Proposition B: The issuance of $8,200,000 of bonds by the Northwest Independent School District for renovations to the track and field complex (Texan Stadium) and Northwest ISD Stadium and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

% reporting

Proposition C: The issuance of $5,700,000 of bonds by the Northwest Independent School District for middle school recreational facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

% reporting

Proposition D: The issuance of $19,400,000 of bonds (with a maximum maturity of three years) by the Northwest Independent School District for instructional technology and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

% reporting

Ponder ISD

Proposition A: The issuance of $75,000,000 of bonds by Ponder Independent School District and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Richardson ISD

Proposition A: The issuance of $694,000,000 of school building bonds for acquiring, constructing, renovating, improving and equipping school buildings, for the purchase of necessary sites for school buildings, the retrofitting of school buses with emergency, safety, or security equipment, and for the purchase or retrofitting of vehicles to be used for emergency, safety, or security purposes and for the purchase of new school buses, and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to or in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

Richardson ISD Proposition A % reporting

Proposition B: The issuance of $56,000,000 of school building bonds for acquiring and equipping technology infrastructure, including computers, tablets and other technology devices, and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to or in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase.