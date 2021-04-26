What Props Are On Your Ballot May 1? See the List Here

Many local school districts, water authorities, and cities and towns have propositions on the May 1 ballot.

Propositions om the counties of Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant are grouped alphabetically below first by school districts and then by water authorities and municipalities.

School District Props

Allen ISD

Proposition A: Authorizing the Board of Trustees of the Allen Independent School District to purchase attendance credit from the State using local tax revenues.

Azle ISD

Proposition A: The issuance of $46,833,000 of bonds by the Azle Independent School District for a new elementary campus and renovations and improvements

to Eagle Heights Elementary; Liberty Elementary and Hoover Elementary and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition B: The issuance of $41,852,000 of bonds by the Azle Independent

School District for improvements to Azle High School consisting of science classrooms and labs, kitchen, cafeteria, fine arts department and co-educational fieldhouse and the levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition C: The issuance of $16,918,000 of bonds by the Azle Independent

School District for improvements to Hornet Stadium and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Farmersville ISD

Proposition A: The issuance of $65,000,000 of bonds by the Farmersville Independent School District for school facilities and the purchase of land and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

Godley ISD

Proposition A: The issuance of $168,500,000 of bonds by the Godley Independent

School District for the construction, renovation, acquisition, and equipment of school facilities in the District, including the acquisition of land there for, the acquisition of new school buses, the retrofitting of school buses with emergency, safety or security equipment, and the purchase or retrofitting of vehicles to be used for emergency, safety or security purposes, and levying the tax payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

McKinney ISD

Proposition A: Authorizing the board of trustees of the McKinney Independent School District to purchase attendance credit from the state with local tax revenues.

Proposition B: Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.5064 per $100 valuation in McKinney Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 1.95% percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $3,473,709.

Proposition C: The issuance of $245,000,000 of bonds by the McKinney Independent School District for school facilities and the purchase of land and buses and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition D: The issuance of $30,000,000 of bonds by the McKinney Independent School District for technology and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

Melissa ISD

Proposition A: The issuance of $400,000,000 of bonds by the Melissa Independent School District for the construction, acquisition and equipment of school buildings in the district including the purchase of new school buses and the purchase of necessary sites for school buildings. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed. This is a property tax increase.

Northwest ISD

Proposition A: The issuance of $712,400,000 of bonds by the Northwest Independent School District for school facilities and the purchase of land, buses and vehicles and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition B: The issuance of $8,200,000 of bonds by the Northwest Independent School District for renovations to the track and field complex (Texan Stadium) and Northwest ISD Stadium and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition C: The issuance of $5,700,000 of bonds by the Northwest Independent School District for middle school recreational facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition D: The issuance of $19,400,000 of bonds (with a maximum maturity of three years) by the Northwest Independent School District for instructional technology and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Ponder ISD

Proposition A: The issuance of $75,000,000 of bonds by Ponder Independent School District and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Richardson ISD

Proposition A: The issuance of $694,000,000 of school building bonds for acquiring, constructing, renovating, improving and equipping school buildings, for the purchase of necessary sites for school buildings, the retrofitting of school buses with emergency, safety, or security equipment, and for the purchase or retrofitting of vehicles to be used for emergency, safety, or security purposes and for the purchase of new school buses, and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to or in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition B: The issuance of $56,000,000 of school building bonds for acquiring and equipping technology infrastructure, including computers, tablets and other technology devices, and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to or in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

Water District Props

Collin County - East Fork Fresh Water Supply District

Proposition A: The Confirmation of the Creation of East Fork Fresh Water SupplyDistrict No. 1-A of Collin County.

Proposition B: SanitarySewer Powers

Proposition C: Assumption by the East Fork Fresh Water Supply District No. 1-A of Collin County of the rights, authority, privileges and functions of a road district operating under Article III, Section 52(b)(3) of the Texas Constitution?

Proposition D: The Issuance of $62,200,000 Utility Bonds and the Levy of Ad Valorem Taxes Adequate to Provide for the Payment of the Utility Bonds by East Fork Fresh Water Supply District No. 1-A of Collin County

Proposition E: The Issuance of $77,750,000 Utility Refunding Bonds and the Levy of Ad Valorem Taxes Adequate to Provide for the Payment of the Utility Refunding Bonds by East Fork Fresh Water Supply District No.1-A of Collin County.

Proposition F: The Issuance of $76,100,000 Road Bonds and the Levy of Ad Valorem Taxes Adequate to Provide for the Payment of the Road Bonds by East Fork Fresh Water Supply District No. 1-A of Collin County.

Proposition G: The Issuance of $95,125,000 Road Refunding Bonds and the Levy of Ad Valorem Taxes Adequate to Provide for the Payment of the Road Refunding Bonds by East Fork Fresh Water Supply District No. 1-A of Collin County.

Proposition H: The Imposition and Levyof a Maintenance Tax in an Amount Not to Exceed $1.20 per $100/Assessed Valuation by East Fork Fresh Water Supply District No. 1-A of Collin County

Denton County - Brookfield Fresh Water Supply District No. 1

Proposition A: The issuance of $68,566,700 utility bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes adequate to provide for the payment of the utility bonds by Brookfield Fresh Water Supply District No. 1

Proposition B: The issuance of $85,708,375 utility refunding bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes adequate to provide for the payment of the utility refunding bonds by Brookfield Fresh Water Supply District No. 1

Proposition C: Brookfield Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 Proposition C The issuance of $59,113,300 road bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes adequate to provide for the payment of the road bonds by Brookfield Fresh Water Supply District No. 1

Proposition D: The issuance of $73,891,625 road refunding bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes adequate to provide for the payment of the road refunding bonds by Brookfield Fresh Water Supply District No. 1

Municipal Props

Anna

Proposition A: The issuance of $8,000,000 of bonds by the City of Anna, Texas for a fire station and equipment. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.

Proposition B: The issuance of $22,000,000 of bonds by the City of Anna, Texas for a community library. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.

Proposition C: The issuance of $28,000,000 of bonds by the City of Anna, Texas for parks and recreation improvements. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.

Azle

Proposition A: Whether the City of Azle Crime Control and Prevention District

should be continued for 15 years and the crime control and prevention district sales tax should be continued for 15 years.

Benbrook

Proposition A: The issuance of $22,000,000 bonds for a new municipal building for the police department, senior citizen center, municipal court, and city administration offices, and necessary demolition of buildings for such purpose. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.

Carrollton

Proposition A: Shall the City Charter be amended throughout to correct non-substantive errors such as: misspellings, punctuation, grammar, and sentence structure; revise and update references to obsolete or amended provisions of state law; and conform notice and publication requirements to state law?

Proposition B: Shall the City Charter be amended to delete provisions, practices, and policies that are no longer employed by the City of Carrollton?

Proposition C: Shall Sections 2.02, 2.09, and 7.03 of the City Charter be amended to provide that candidates for an election to the City Council or appointees to Boards and Commissions be a qualified voter of the City not less than twelve (12) months prior to filing or appointment?

Proposition D: Shall Section 2.02 of the City Charter be amended to provide that only partial terms of less than two (2) years will not count towards term limits?

Proposition E: Shall Section 2.04 of the City Charter be amended to adopt the state law removal requirements for members of City Council?

Proposition F: Shall Section 2.04(I) of the City Charter be amended to provide that beginning with the election in 2023, no member of City Council shall be eligible for election after resignation, after a specified term of service remains, or removal from office for a period equal to the length of a term?

Proposition G: Shall Sections 2.04(K), 7.01 and 9.08 of the City Charter be amended to provide for all elections to be held on a uniform election date

Proposition H: Shall Section 2.13 of the City Charter be amended to provide for the revision of duties for and requirements of the City attorney?

Proposition I: Shall Section 7.04(5) of the City Charter be amended to provide that Places 1, 3, 5, and 7 shall be reviewed not less than every five (5) years?

Proposition J: Shall Sections 9.01 and 9.02 of the City Charter be amended to provide for one (1) or more reasons for a recall of a City Council member?

Proposition K: Shall Section 10.13 of the City Charter be amended to provide for a charter review committee and qualifications of members thereof?

Proposition L: Shall the City Charter be amended by adding Section 10.16 to provide for the prohibition of the sale of liquor in residential districts of the City if so established by the City Council by Ordinance?

Corinth

Proposition A: ‘’Authorizing the City of Corinth, Texas, to provide for the planning, acquisition, establishment, development, construction, renovation and financing of a new central community gathering space and related infrastructure at the location of 3221 Corinth Parkway, Corinth, Texas 76208, the Venue Project, to designate the Venue Project as a sports and community venue project within the City of Corinth, Texas, pursuant to Chapter 334 of the Texas Local Government Code, as amended, and to impose a new short term rental tax on the gross rental receipts of the short term rental of motor vehicles within the City of Corinth, Texas, at a rate of five percent (5%), for the purpose of financing the Venue Project.’’

Dallas

Proposition A: Eliminating the Requirement That a Member of a Board or Commission Created by the CityCharter be Registered or Qualified to Vote. Shall Chapter IV, Section 5; Chapter XV, Section 3; and Chapter XVII, Section 2 of the Dallas City Charter be amended to eliminate the requirement that a member of a board or commission created by the city charter be a registered or qualified voter?

Proposition B: Eliminating the Requirement That a Member of the Civil Service Board be a Qualified Taxpaying Citizen. Shall Chapter XVI, Section 1 of the Dallas City Charter be amended to eliminate the requirement that a member of the civil service board be a qualified taxpaying citizen?

Everman

Proposition A: The reauthorization of the Local Sales and Use Tax in the City of Everman, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

Grand Prairie

Proposition A: City of Grand Prairie special bond election. The issuance of $75,000,000 general obligation bonds for promoting economic development within the city and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal and interest on the bonds.

Haltom City

Proposition A: The issuance of not to exceed $29,000,000 of City of Haltom City, Texas general obligation bonds for designing, acquiring, constructing, renovating, improving, and equipping a law enforcement center, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

Hickory Creek

Proposition A: Decreasing the Local Sales and Use Tax rate in Hickory Creek for the Type B Economic Development Corporation from one-half percent to one-fourth percent, and the adoption of a Local Sales and Use Tax in Hickory Creek at the rate of one and one-half percent.

Irving

Proposition A: The issuance of $207,800,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

Proposition B: The issuance of $9,200,000 general obligation bonds for existing City facilities at the City Hall Campus and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

Proposition C: The issuance of $10,200,000 general obligation bonds for improving general government facilities consisting of field operations, fleet maintenance and central warehousing facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

Proposition D: The issuance of $1,300,000 general obligation bonds for Human Services offices and facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

Proposition E: The issuance of $29,930,000 general obligation bonds for police facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

Proposition F: The issuance of $5,770,000 general obligation bonds for the existing animal care campus and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

Proposition G: The issuance of $34,300,000 general obligation bonds for firefighting facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

Proposition H: The issuance of $78,300,000 general obligation bonds for park, open space and recreation facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

Proposition I: The issuance of $10,700,000 general obligation bonds for City information technology infrastructure and equipment and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Proposition J: The issuance of $20,200,000 general obligation bonds for library facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

Proposition K: The issuance of $3,000,000 general obligation bonds for the Irving Arts Center and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

Proposition L: The issuance of $152,700,000 general obligation bonds for joint public safety facilities including a public safety campus and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Krum

Proposition A: The adoption of a Local Sales and Use Tax in the City of Krum at the rate of 1/4% to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets, and the reduction of the Local Sales and Use Tax currently levied for the promotion of amateur (including children’s) athletics and sports including ballparks and auditoriums projects related to entertainment, convention, tourist and exhibition facilities and events, open space improvements, learning centers, municipal buildings (including senior citizen facilities), educational facilities and facilities for use by institutions of higher education, museums and related stores, restaurant, concession and automobile parking facilities and related roads, streets and water and sewer facilities, recycling facilities and projects to promote job creation and retention, job training facilities and public safety facilities, streets and roads, drainage and related improvements, demolition of existing structures and general improvements that are municipally owned and any other improvements or facilities that are related to any of the above projects and any other project that the Board of Directors of the Economic Development Corporation established for such purpose to determine will promote new or expanded business enterprises and the maintenance and operations expenses for any of the above-described projects and development of new and expanded business enterprises in the City from a rate of 1/2% to 1/4%.

Crime Control and Prevention District Proposition A: Whether the City of Krum Crime Control and Prevention District should be continued and the Crime Control and Prevention District Sales and Use Tax should be continued.

Lake Dallas

Proposition A: Shall Section 3.03b of the Lake Dallas City Charter be amended to provide that the canvassing of city council elections shall be conducted within the time required by state law.

Proposition B: Shall paragraph 3 of Section 3.06.02 of the Lake Dallas City Charter be amended to clarify that the mayor or a city council member shall forfeit such office if convicted or placed on deferred adjudication for a crime involving moral turpitude.

Proposition C: Shall paragraph 4 of Section 3.06.02 of the Lake Dallas City Charter be amended to provide that the mayor or a city council member shall forfeit such office if absent from three regular city council meetings during any period of twelve (12) consecutive months without such absences being excused by the city council.

Proposition D: Shall Section 3.11.01 of the Lake Dallas City Charter be amended to provide that neither the mayor, any city councilmember, nor any member of any board, commission or committee, or any other officer, whether elected, appointed, paid or unpaid shall participate in the deliberation or a vote or decision on a matter

when such participation is otherwise prohibited by law.

Proposition E: Shall the first paragraph of Section 3.12 of the Lake Dallas City Charter be amended to allow for the recording of city council meetings by means other than tape recording.

Proposition F: Shall the second paragraph of Section 3.12 of the Lake Dallas City Charter be amended to clarify that unless a different vote is required by the charter or state law, all issues coming before the city council or any boards, commissions or committees shall be decided by a vote of a simple majority of city council, board,

commission or committee.

Proposition G: Shall Section 3.12.02 of the Lake Dallas City Charter be amended to clarify that unless a different vote is required by the charter or state law, an ordinance shall be considered adopted when it receives an affirmative vote of a simple majority of the membership of the city council.

Proposition H: Shall the Lake Dallas City Charter be amended by repealing Section 3.13.03 regarding the vote required to approve ordinances which is duplicated in Section 3.13.02 of the Lake Dallas City Charter.

Proposition I: Shall paragraphs 2 and 3 of Section 4.01.02 of the Lake Dallas City Charter be amended and Section 4.08 of the Lake Dallas City Charter be repealed to clarify and provide that the city manager shall have the power and duty to appoint, hire, suspend, and/or terminate any employee of the city, except as otherwise provided by this Charter, and to delegate such authority to department administrators with respect to employees within their respective departments.

Proposition J: Shall paragraph 10 of Section 4.01.02 of the Lake Dallas City Charter be amended to clarify that the City Manager shall ensure that all public records are accessible to the public and available upon request as required by state law.

Proposition K: Shall Section 4.09 of the Lake Dallas City Charter be amended to revise and simplify the procedure for selection of the members of the Appeals Board by the City Council.

Proposition L: Shall Section 4.09 of the Lake Dallas City Charter be amended to provide that the procedures of the Appeals Board be established by an ordinance adopted by the City Council consistent with the City Charter.

Proposition M: Shall Section 4.09 of the Lake Dallas City Charter be amended to clarify that the decision and action of the City Council regarding the recommendation received from the Appeals Board shall be final.

Proposition N: Shall Section 4.09.01 of the Lake Dallas City Charter be amended to provide that a terminated city employee may file an appeal of the employee’s termination to the city secretary not later than ten (10) days after being notified of the employee’s termination from employment.

Proposition O: Shall Section 4.09.01 of the Lake Dallas City Charter be amended to provide that the appeals board shall conduct a hearing on an appeal of a terminated city employment not later than ten (10) working days after receipt of the request to appeal the termination.

Proposition P: Shall Section 5.01.01 of the Lake Dallas City Charter be amended to provide that the regulation to elect the mayor and city council members will be held on the uniform election date in May established by the Texas Election Code

Proposition Q: Shall Section 5.01.03 of the Lake Dallas City Charter be repealed to eliminate the requirement that the City Secretary maintain a certified copy of the Denton County voter registration list of city voters.

Proposition R: Shall Section 6.04 of the Lake Dallas City Charter be amended to provide that petitions for recall, initiative, or referendum shall contain the signatures of qualified voters equal in number to no fewer than the greater of (i) fifteen (15%) percent of the qualified voters eligible to vote on the date of the last regular municipal election and (ii) 500.

Proposition S: Shall Section 7.08 of the Lake Dallas City Charter be amended to provide City Council regulations regarding the purchase of goods and services adopted by resolution or ordinance shall not conflict with any applicable provisions of the Charter or state law governing municipal purchasing or contracting.

Proposition T: Shall Section 8.03.02 of the Lake Dallas City Charter be amended to delete the required number of members and alternate member to be appointed to the parks and recreation board and make conforming amendments relating to the dates for appointment of such members.

Proposition U: Shall Section 8.04.04 of the Lake Dallas City Charter be amended to allow for officers or others who hold compensated positions with the City to be appointed to a City board, commission, or committee when required by law.

Proposition V: Shall Section 10.02 of the Lake Dallas City Charter regarding the selection of an official city newspaper and publication of official notices in the official newspaper be repealed.

Proposition W: Shall the Lake Dallas City Charter be amended to add Section 10.12.05 to authorize the City Council to adopt ordinances renumbering articles, sections, subsections, and paragraphs of the Lake Dallas City Charter or any amendment thereto.

Proposition X: Shall the Lake Dallas City Charter be amended to add a definition for the phrase “super-majority” to provide that when a super-majority vote to approve a matter is required by this Charter, approval of such matter shall require no fewer than 75% of city council members to vote in the affirmative.

Lakeside

Proposition A: The abolition of the local sales and use tax of one-half (1/2) of one percent for the benefit of the type b economic development corporation; repealing the sales and use tax of one-fourth (1/4) of one percent for the maintenance and repair of municipal streets; repealing the additional sales and use tax of one-fourth (1/4) of one percent for the purpose of property tax relief; increasing the local sales and use tax from the rate of one (1) percent to a rate of two (2) percent.

Lavon

Proposition A: The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Lavon at the rate of one-half of one percent (0.50%) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.

Lewisville

Proposition A: Should the charter be amended to provide that if, prior to January 1, 2023, the city makes an annexation that increases the geographic size of the city by at least eight percent, the size of the city council will be increased from a mayor and five (5) councilmembers to a mayor and six (6) council members and the number required to constitute a quorum and to transact business will be increased to reflect the addition of one councilmember?

Proposition B: Should the charter be amended to eliminate provisions relating to the budget process that are covered by or are inconsistent with state law?

Proposition C: Should the charter be amended to eliminate the requirement that residents of the city who serve on the city planning commission own real property?

Proposition D: Should the charter be amended to clarify the role of the city manager by deleting a provision giving the city council authority to administer city departments?

Little Elm

Proposition A: The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the Town of Little Elm at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

Proposition B: Shall Section 3.04 of the Town Charter be amended to increase the compensation to be paid to the Mayor and each Council Member for each regular or special meeting of the Town Council from $25 to $100 per meeting for the Mayor, and from $25 to $50 per meeting for each Council Member, with such increases to be effective June 1, 2021?

Proposition C: Shall Section 8.07 of the Town Charter be amended to change the deadline for the Town Council to adopt an annual budget from September 15th of each fiscal year to September 30th of each fiscal year?

Proposition D: Shall Section 15.02(A) of the Town Charter be amended to change the requirement that the Charter Review Committee meet every two (2) years to a requirement that the Charter Review Committee meet every four (4) years?

Proposition E: Shall the Town Charter be amended by adding Section 10.5 to the Town Charter, which shall require the Town Council to adopt a strategic plan and review it at least once every two years, and provide that any changes to the strategic plan shall require at least five (5) affirmative votes?

Lucas

Proposition A: Shall Section 3.02(2) and (3) of the City Charter be amended to remove the transitional provisions that established the staggered terms upon adoption of the Charter and replace with language stating the Mayor and Councilmembers shall be elected and serve staggered terms of three (3) years?

Proposition B: Shall Section 3.03(1) of the City Charter be amended to further clarify the requirement for holding office to prohibit a councilmember from holding another position of emolument, except as authorized by state law and if a councilmember is convicted of a felony or a crime involving moral turpitude such member shall immediately forfeit such office?

Proposition C: Shall Section 3.03(3) of the City Charter be amended to remove a provision that is surplus language as it relates to the filing of an application for a declaration of candidacy that states the CityHall shall not remain open to the general public after such time to accept ballot applications?

Proposition D: Shall Section 3.13(7) of the City Charter be amended to provide for members appointed to the planning and zoning commission, the zoning board of adjustments and other such boards, committees, commissions and directors to corporations shall have been a resident for a minimum of twelve (12) months at the time of their appointment?

Proposition E: Shall Section 4.01 of the City Charter be amended to remove a provision that is no longer necessary which required prior to 2009 four(4) affirmative votes of the City Council to appoint a City Manager?

Proposition F: Shall Section 4.03(9) of the City Charter be amended to remove the requirement that the city manager is to provide a written report no less than quarterly of the current financial conditions and future needs of the City to be presented orally at an open meeting of the City Council?

Proposition G: Shall Section 4.05 of the City Charter be amended to remove a provision that is no longer necessary which required prior to 2009 four(4) affirmative votes of the City Council to remove the City Manager?

Proposition H: Shall Section 5.01(1) of the City Charter be amended to remove a provision that is no longer necessary which required prior to 2009 four(4) affirmative votes of the City Council to appoint the City Secretary?

Proposition I: Shall Section 5.01(4) of the City Charter be amended to remove a provision that is no longer necessary which required prior to 2009 four (4) affirmative votes of the City Council to remove the City Secretary?

Proposition J: Shall Section 5.02(1) of the City Charter be amended to remove a provision that is no longer necessary which required prior to 2009 four (4) affirmative votes of the City Council to appoint the Municipal Judge?

Proposition K: Shall Section 5.02(4) of the City Charter be amended to remove a provision that is no longer necessary which required prior to 2009 four (4) affirmative votes of the City Council to remove the Municipal Judge?

Proposition L: Shall Section 5.03(1) of the City be amended to remove a provision that is no longer necessary which required prior to 2009 four (4) affirmative votes of the City Council to appoint the City Attorney?

Proposition M: Shall Section 5.03(6) of the City Charter be amended to remove a provision that is no longer necessary which required prior to 2009 four(4) affirmative votes of the City Council to remove the CityAttorney?

Proposition N: Shall Section 6.03(1)(A) of the City Charter be amended to reference that the maximum ad valorem tax rate shall be as provided under the laws of the State of Texas.

Proposition O: Shall Section 7.01 of the City Charter be amended to reference the authorityof the City to borrow money for public purposes only as allowed bythe laws of the State of Texas?

Proposition P: Shall Section 9.01 (1) of the City Charter be amended to exclude from the Initiative process salaries of City officers or employees?

Proposition Q: Shall Section 10.01 of the City Charter be amended to reflect current state and federal law regarding franchise utilities that occupy the public right-of-way?

Proposition R: Shall Section 12.01 of the City Charter be amended to remove language that is no longer necessary regarding the procedure for the adoption of the initial Charter and retitle Article XII “Amendment and Review of Charter” and renumber the Sections accordingly?

New Hope

Proposition A: "The legal sale of beer and wine."

Northlake

Proposition A: The adoption of a home rule charter for the Town of Northlake to include provisions for the incorporation powers of the town; town council and the mayor; responsibilities of the town council; town administration; municipal court; town attorney; municipal elections; initiative, referendum, and recall; finance; franchises and public utilities; taxation; boards and commissions; planning and zoning commission and board of adjustment; nepotism, prohibitions, and penalties; and general and transitional provisions.

Pantego

Proposition A: The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the town of Pantego, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent (.25%) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.

Pilot Point

Proposition A: Shall the City of Pilot Point terminate the Pilot Point Economic Development Corporation and its collection of sales and use tax at the rate of (0.50%) for the purpose of financing development projects beneficial to the district within the corporate boundaries and create the Pilot Point Municipal Development District and the imposition of sales and use tax at the rate of (0.50%) for the purpose of financing development projects beneficial to the district within the City of Pilot Point city limits and in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of the City of Pilot Point, Texas, which boundaries shall automatically conform to any changes in the corporate boundaries and extraterritorial jurisdiction of the City resulting in no increase in the sales and use tax within the City of Pilot Point?

Plano

Proposition A: The issuance of $231,000,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

Proposition B: The issuance of $81,935,000 general obligation bonds for park and recreational facilities and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds

Proposition C: The issuance of $15,900,000 general obligation bonds for improvements to the Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds

Proposition D: The issuance of $27,140,000 general obligation bonds for public safety facilities and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

Proposition E: The issuance of $5,500,000 general obligation bonds for improvements to existing municipal facilities and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds

Proposition F: The issuance of $2,490,000 general obligation bonds for the city’s library facilities and the imposition of a tax sufficient to paythe principal of and interest on the bonds.

Providence Village

Proposition A: Shall Section 3.01 of the Charter of the Town of Providence Village, Texas be amended to add a sixth (6th) Town Council Member?

Proposition B: Shall Section 3.01 of the Charter of the Town of Providence Village, Texas be amended to provide for three (3) year terms for Town Council?

Proposition C: Shall Section 3.05 of the Charter of the Town of Providence Village, Texas be amended to provide for the position of Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem?Proposition D: Shall Section 5.02 of the Charter of the Town of Providence Village, Texas be amended to eliminate the requirement to vacate office upon applying for a place on the ballot for another elective public office?

Proposition E: Shall Section 9.02 of the Charter of the Town of Providence Village, Texas be amended to clarify that a two-thirds (2/3) vote of the Town Council is required to overrule a recommendation by the Planning and Zoning Commission?

Proposition F: Shall Section 12.01 of the Charter of the Town of Providence Village, Texas be amended to clarify that a majority vote of the Town Council is required to fix the boundary limits of the Town?

Proposition G: Shall Section 12.11 of the Charter of the Town of Providence Village, Texas be amended to clarify the timeframe and manner in which a committee is formed to respond to a Town disaster?

Proposition H: Shall Sections 5.01, 7.05, and 7.17 of the Charter of the Town of Providence Village, Texas be amended to comply with changes in federal and state laws?

Proposition I: Shall Sections 3.14, 3.16, 4.06, 9.01, 9.05, 12.06, and 14.05 of the Charter of the Town of Providence Village, Texas be amended to eliminate outdated

requirements of the Town Council and Town officials?

Proposition J: Shall Sections 12.09, 13.02, 13.03, 13.04, and 14.06 of the Charter of the Town of Providence Village, Texas be amended to eliminate provisions that conflict with one another and to use consistent terminology throughout the Charter?

Proposition K: Shall Sections 3.06, 3.09, 3.11, 4.04, 11.02, 12.12, and 13.02 of the Charter of the Town of Providence Village, Texas be amended to correct certain grammatical and numbering errors?

Rowlett

Proposition A: The issuance of $19,499,000 of bonds by the City of Rowlett, Texas for paving and drainage improvements in the City and levying a tax sufficient to make the payments of principal and interest thereon.

Proposition B: The issuance of $7,365,000 bonds by the City of Rowlett, Texas, for designing, constructing, improving and equipping parks, trails and recreational facilities, and levying a tax sufficient to make the payments of principal and interest thereon.

Proposition C: The issuance of $2,286,000 bonds by the City of Rowlett, Texas, for designing, constructing, improving and equipping public safety facilities, including fire and police facilities and an emergency warning system and levying a tax sufficient to make the payments of principal and interest thereon

Rowlett Charter Amendment

Proposition A: Shall Subsection (3) (“Term Limits”) of Section 3.02 of the Rowlett City Charter be amended to extend the term limits of the Mayor and Council members from two (2) consecutive terms to three (3) total terms, whether or not consecutive, thereby imposing term limits, and to define the length of service constituting a full term?

Proposition B: Shall Subsections (1) and (2) of Section 3.11 (“Compensation for the Mayor and Councilmembers”) of the Rowlett City Charter be amended to change the compensation to $750 per month for the mayor and $450 per month for councilmembers?

Proposition C: Shall Section 5.03 (“City Auditor”) of the Rowlett City Charter be amended to change “may” to “shall” and remove the requirement for an ordinance? Proposition D: Shall Section 3.21 (“Code of Ethics”) of the Rowlett City Charter be amended to add a requirement that a Code of Ethics includes provisions regarding the use of social media?

Proposition E: Shall Subsection (1) (“Establishment”), Appendix “E” Endnotes, Subsection (2) (“Additional Courts”), Subsection (3) (“Civil and Concurrent

Jurisdiction”) and Subsection (7) (“Clerk”) of Section 2.03 (“Municipal Court”) of the Rowlett City Charter be amended to add an explanatory endnote

following the first sentence of Section 2.03(1), to reference Section 5.04 of the Charter regarding terms of office, to provide for civil and concurrent

jurisdiction, and to change the appointment authority of the Municipal Court Clerk and Deputy Clerks from the City Manager to the Presiding Judge?

Proposition F: Shall Subsections (1) (“Appointment”) and (2) (“Duties”) of Section 5.04 (“Municipal Judge”) of the Rowlett City Charter be amended to remove two-year terms of office for the Chief Judge and alternate or associate judges and to provide for the supervision of court staff by the Chief Judge?

Sachse

Proposition A: The adoption of the local sales and use tax in the city of Sachse, Texas, at the rate of one-quarter of one percent to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

Saginaw

Proposition A: The issuance of $37,550,000 Bonds by the City of Saginaw, Texas, for street and road improvements in the City and levying a tax sufficient to make the payments of principal and interest theron.

Proposition B: The issuance of $11,200,000 bonds by the City of Saginaw, Texas for improvements and additions to city parks, including a senior center, and levying a tax sufficient to make the payments of principal and interest thereon.

Proposition C: The issuance of $18,700,000 bonds by the City of Saginaw, Texas, for construction and equipment of a municipal library and levying a tax sufficient to make the payments of principal and interest thereon.

Sansom Park

Proposition A: The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Sansom Park, Texas at the rate of one-fourth (1/4) of one percent (1%) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

Watauga

Proposition A: Whether the Watauga Crime Control and Prevention District should be continued for ten (10) years and the Crime Control and Prevention District sales tax should be continued for ten (10) years at a rate of one-half (1/2) of one (1) percent.

Proposition B: The adoption of a local sales and use tax in the City of Watauga at the rate of 1.25%.