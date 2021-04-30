May 1 Election Results: Dozens of North Texas Cities, Towns Electing New Mayors

Fort Worth and Arlington aren't the only cities in North Texas electing new mayors on May 1. More than three dozen cities and towns will vote on who'll be the next to lead their city.

A complete alphabetical list of results for mayoral elections being held in Dallas, Collin, Denton and Tarrant counties can be found below.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

While candidates may be affiliated with political parties, mayoral elections are nonpartisan. Incumbents are marked with (I).

Results will be available after 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Addison

Joe Chow (I)

Unopposed

Anna – Mayor % reporting

Arlington – Mayor % reporting

Azle – Mayor % reporting

Bedford – Mayor % reporting

Blue Mound – Mayor % reporting

Coppell – Mayor % reporting

Copper Canyon – Mayor % reporting

Corinth – Mayor % reporting

Double Oak

Von Beougher

Unopposed

Edgecliff Village – Mayor % reporting

Fairview – Mayor % reporting

Flower Mound – Mayor % reporting

Fort Worth – Mayor % reporting

Garland – Mayor % reporting

Grapevine – Mayor % reporting

Haltom City – Mayor % reporting

Haslet – Mayor % reporting

Justin – Mayor % reporting

Krum

Ronald G. Harris Jr (I)

Unopposed

Lakeside

Patrick Jacob (I)

Unopposed

Lewisville – Mayor % reporting

Little Elm – Mayor % reporting

Lucas – Mayor % reporting

McKinney – Mayor % reporting

Nevada

Benito Ponce

Unopposed

Oak Point

Dena Meek

Unopposed

Pantego

Doug Davis (I)

Unopposed

Plano – Mayor % reporting

Richardson

Paul Voelker (I)

Unopposed

Roanoke – Mayor (DENTON) % reporting

Saginaw

Todd Flippo (I)

Unopposed

Sansom Park – Mayor % reporting

Seagoville

Dennis K. Childress (I)

Unopposed

Shady Shores

Cindy Aughinbaugh (I)

Unopposed

Southlake – Mayor % reporting

Sunnyvale

Saji George (I)

Unopposed

Westworth Village

L. Kelly Jones (I)

Unopposed