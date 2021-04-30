May 1 Election Results: Dozens of North Texas Cities, Towns Electing New Mayors

Fort Worth and Arlington aren't the only cities in North Texas electing new mayors on May 1. More than three dozen cities and towns will vote on who'll be the next to lead their city.
A complete alphabetical list of results for mayoral elections being held in Dallas, Collin, Denton and Tarrant counties can be found below.
While candidates may be affiliated with political parties, mayoral elections are nonpartisan. Incumbents are marked with (I).
Results will be available after 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Addison
Joe Chow (I)
Unopposed
Anna – Mayor
Glen Johnson
Nate Pike
Arlington – Mayor
Jerry Warden
Marvin Sutton
Cirilo Ocampo
Dewayne Washington
Jim Ross
Doni Anthony
Michael Glaspie
Kelly Burke
Azle – Mayor
Alan Brundrett
Bradley Hart
Bedford – Mayor
Kyle McDonald
Michael Boyter
Blue Mound – Mayor
William Zimmer
Sergio Melendez
Darlene Copeland
Coppell – Mayor
Wes Mays
Rob Anderson
Copper Canyon – Mayor
Ron Robertson
Greg Porter
Corinth – Mayor
Lindsey Rayl
Bill Heidemann
Double Oak
Von Beougher
Unopposed
Edgecliff Village – Mayor
Mickey Rigney
Janell Britton
Fairview – Mayor
Cynthia Brugge
Henry Lessner
Flower Mound – Mayor
Cheryl Moore
Stephanie Bell
Jehangir Raja
Derek France
Itamar Gelbman
Fort Worth – Mayor
Mike Haynes
Steve Penate
Cedric Kanyinda
Chris Rector
Mattie Parker
Brian Byrd
Ann Zadeh
Daniel Caldwell
Mylene George
Deborah Peoples
Garland – Mayor
Scott LeMay
Roel Garcia
Grapevine – Mayor
Nick Kaufman
William Tate
Haltom City – Mayor
An Truong
Willis O'dell
Haslet – Mayor
Gary Hulsey
Bob Golden
Justin – Mayor
Greg Scott
Liz Woodall
Krum
Ronald G. Harris Jr (I)
Unopposed
Lakeside
Patrick Jacob (I)
Unopposed
Lewisville – Mayor
Tiffanie Fowler
Delia Parker-Mims
TJ Gilmore
Timothy Friebel
Little Elm – Mayor
Ken Eaken
Nick Musteen
Curtis Cornelius
Lucas – Mayor
Leslie Wizner
Jim Olk
McKinney – Mayor
Jimmy Stewart
George Fuller
Tom Meredith
Nevada
Benito Ponce
Unopposed
Oak Point
Dena Meek
Unopposed
Pantego
Doug Davis (I)
Unopposed
Plano – Mayor
Lydia Ortega
Lily Bao
John Muns
Richardson
Paul Voelker (I)
Unopposed
Roanoke – Mayor (DENTON)
Moueed Rajabi
Carl Gierisch
Saginaw
Todd Flippo (I)
Unopposed
Sansom Park – Mayor
Steve Young
Art Miner
Seagoville
Dennis K. Childress (I)
Unopposed
Shady Shores
Cindy Aughinbaugh (I)
Unopposed
Southlake – Mayor
John Huffman
Debra Edmondson
Sunnyvale
Saji George (I)
Unopposed
Westworth Village
L. Kelly Jones (I)
Unopposed