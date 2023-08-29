Waiting for travel program status? Here's how to find answers

NBC 5 Responds to a North Texas traveler who said he’s waited nearly a year for word on his Global Entry renewal application.

Read on for more information about how he found a resolution.

“IT STILL SAYS PENDING REVIEW”

With an international trip on the itinerary, Jay Lehman said he’s anxious for word on his application to renew his Global Entry membership.

“With Global Entry, you go to a kiosk, it scans your face and then you move on. It’s really quick,” Lehman said.

Global Entry is a federal program allowing members faster screening when returning to the U.S. A five-year membership is $100 and includes TSA Precheck. The Trusted Traveler Programs website estimates application processing times of four to six months for Global Entry.

Lehman said he applied to renew his Global Entry membership late August 2022 – eleven months before it was set to expire.

Nearly a year later, Lehman said his application status seemed unchanged.

“It still says pending review,” Lehman said. “I've sent several emails to them asking for status and asking for escalation. They replied to each email basically with, 'You're in the stack.'”

The Customs and Border Protection website says if applicants submitted a renewal application before their membership expired, they can still travel with Global Entry benefits for up to 24 months.

Lehman told us he wanted some assurance before his trip.

“Global Entry is a convenience. We travel out of country three to four times a year and this will be the first trip since my Global Entry is expired,” said Lehman.

We reached out to CBP with Lehman’s question and contacted Lehman’s representative in Congress. Lehman said he connected with his congressman’s office to provide more information.

The next day, Lehman shared a screengrab of an email saying his application was conditionally approved and he would have to come in for an interview. After connecting with his congressman’s office again, he said he was able to get an interview and his application status changed to fully approved.

CBP: RECORD-BREAKING ENROLLMENTS

Customs and Border Protection tells NBC 5 Responds it can’t share private information about a specific traveler. It says the agency is seeing record-breaking enrollments in the Global Entry program. CBP reports it’s enrolled 1.9 million applicants since last October and it’s on track to enroll another two million by the end of the fiscal year - which runs through September 30. CBP said the previous record for enrollments for Global Entry was 2.65 million a year earlier.

Calls to customer service also shot up. The CBP’s Trade and Travel report for fiscal year 2022 showed a 43% increase in calls about its Trusted Traveler programs, which includes Global Entry.

In an email to NBC 5, CBP said the typical wait time for conditionally approved Global Entry varies depending on individual circumstances and regional interview availability. It says the majority of applicants who receive conditional approval are able to schedule an interview and complete the process within about four months.

NAVIGATING THE APPLICATION PROCESS

First-time Global Entry applicants, conditionally approved, are required to undergo an in-person review at a Global Entry enrollment center like the one at DFW International Airport. Some renewals may require an interview too.

The CBP releases new interview appointment slots on the first Monday of every month by 9 a.m. local time.

Clint Henderson, managing editor at The Points Guy, said travelers should be ready to search those appointments when they drop.

“There are also services you can hire that will scan for appointments for you and try to find those,” said Henderson.

If an applicant has waited longer than expected, Henderson said continue to contact the agency. If that doesn’t work, contacting your representative in Congress is an option.

“All hope is not lost if you just can't get through or can't get an appointment at your local office,” Henderson said.

Many lawmakers have contact forms online, specifically for constituents to request help with things like passport applications or other questions for a federal agency. Staff may be able to forward the traveler’s question to the agency.

“If it seems to be stuck for weeks on end, at that point I would start calling them to try to find out what's going on. Then as a last resort, call your local congressperson,” said Henderson.

International travelers who are conditionally approved for Global Entry can consider Enrollment on Arrival. They may be able to complete their processing when arriving in the U.S. on an international flight.

