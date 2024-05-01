A Flood Watch is in effect Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. A line of storms moving through overnight will drop heavy rain over already saturated soils leading to possible flooding.

Around 2-5 inches of rain is possible especially for areas south of I-20. The is the same area that was hit hard this past weekend.

Areas north of I-20 could pick up 1-3 inches overnight. Localized flooding is a concern especially in flood prone areas. The Thursday morning rush hour will be wet.

In addition to the flood threat, severe weather is also likely as a lone of storms moves through. The greater chance is west of I-35, but all of North Texas is outlined in a risk potential from the Storm Prediction Center.

The main threats from severe storms will be for large hail and damaging winds. Severe winds are wind speeds in excess of 60 mph. Here is a time line of what to expect:

Stay weather aware through the night. Keep checking back for updates or live coverage as storms move though.