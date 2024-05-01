Drive-by shooting at Fort Worth apartment complex leaves 6 hurt, 4 being children

There was a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in Fort Worth where at least six people were struck by gunfire after a shooting Wednesday evening, including multiple kids.

Numerous officers with the Fort Worth Police Department responded to the 3600 block of Las Vegas Trails around 7:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

After arriving at the scene, officers said they found six victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Five of the victims were immediately taken to a local hospital, and Fort Worth Police said one victim stayed at the scene and refused medical treatment.

MedStar Ambulance Services confirmed with NBC 5 that they transported five patients, four of whom were rushed to Cooks Children's Medical Center. The victims' conditions have not been released.

According to Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes and Public Information Officer Brad Perez, the ages of the victims ranged from 3 years old to 19 years old.

Based on their preliminary investigation, the group of people were sitting outside an apartment when an unknown vehicle pulled up. A person inside the car allegedly began firing at the victims, striking them.

Authorities said it is too early in the investigation to determine what led to the shooting, and they do not have any details about the gunman as of Wednesday night.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh for the latest details.