NBC 5 Responds Gets Decades-Old Bank Hold Released

Daniel Hernandez of North Texas made a deposit to his savings back in the early '90s. The deposit went on hold and stayed there for years.

Hernandez was troubled by a persistent glitch that appeared when his old bank merged with Chase Bank. Because of the hold, his account balance was always off.

Hernandez tried to get Chase to remove it but after no success, he contacted NBC 5 Responds. We reached out to Chase and they were able to release the hold of the $500 deposit.

In a statement, Chase says," This hold dates back to 1993 and was originated by another bank before the account was transferred to Chase. We are pleased to be able to resolve the case to the customer's satisfaction."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The Texas Department of Banking says for a smooth transition after a bank merger, you should:

Update your autopay and direct deposit information

Find out if you need new checks or debit cards

See if there are any changes to payments for loans or lines of credit

If you're having bank trouble, let us know using our consumer complaint form. We want to help!