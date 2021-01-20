Wylie Family Says Threats About Capitol Riot Taken Out of Context by FBI

A Wylie man made headlines after being arrested for his alleged role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

When Guy Reffitt returned home on Jan. 11, the FBI said he threatened his family if they turned him in.

However, his wife and daughters tell NBC 5 they never felt threatened and insist Reffitt isn’t a violent person.

Photos from the FBI's arrest warrant show Reffitt, a husband and father of three, on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Reffitt’s wife Nicole and daughters, Peyton and Sarah, don't dispute he was there.

“We were willing to face the consequences of going to the Capitol but then this entire release of the discussion has really been taken out of context,” Nicole Reffitt said.

The discussion is in the affidavit, too.

It says at their Wylie home, Reffitt told his son and daughter “words to the effect of: “If you turn me in, you’re a traitor and you know what happens to traitors...traitors get shot," according to the affidavit.

“He definitely wasn't saying he would shoot us,” said Sarah Reffitt, 23. “That claim is so, so out there it doesn't even make sense. It’s so out of context.”

The affidavit says Reffitt threatened to "put a bullet through" Peyton Reffitt’s phone if she posted video of the argument on social media.

Peyton Reffitt, 16, says her political views differ from her dad's but insists he would never harm his family.

“Every article paints a picture of him that's just not true,” said Peyton Reffitt.

After multiple arrests in North Texas related to the riot, the Reffitts say they thought the FBI could come knocking but didn't expect flashbangs in their backyard when agents arrested Reffitt on Saturday.

“It was horrifying to wake up,” Peyton said.

Reffitt, who works in the oil and gas industry, reportedly told the FBI he was at the Capitol but didn't go inside.

He's accused of unlawful entry on the Capitol plaza and obstruction of justice.

He’s scheduled to appear before a federal judge on Monday.